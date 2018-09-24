Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;84;76;Showers and t-storms;83;76;SW;10;82%;71%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;107;83;Sunny and very warm;104;82;W;11;30%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;95;63;Sunny and very warm;94;65;W;9;28%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;Nice with sunshine;78;65;NE;12;57%;30%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;59;44;Low clouds breaking;60;45;S;5;72%;9%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;59;48;Sunny intervals;59;42;SSE;9;62%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;89;62;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;SE;6;32%;7%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;56;42;Sunny and warmer;67;43;NW;7;57%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;93;73;A strong t-storm;87;71;N;8;75%;83%;9

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;Not as warm;76;63;NNE;15;56%;35%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;50;Showers around;57;52;WSW;24;64%;86%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;72;Sunny and very warm;105;71;NW;9;15%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;88;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;73;SSW;5;78%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;84;69;ESE;5;72%;78%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SSW;6;70%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;79;65;Partly sunny;75;65;NE;14;59%;6%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;73;52;Partly sunny;75;54;SSW;6;42%;8%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing and cooler;63;42;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;NE;8;41%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;56;40;Low clouds breaking;59;40;WSW;8;43%;4%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;46;Sunny intervals;68;46;SE;7;60%;42%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;89;61;Mostly cloudy;90;59;E;8;39%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with some sun;60;42;Partly cloudy;58;37;NNW;13;50%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;58;40;Low clouds breaking;59;40;ESE;3;59%;2%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;85;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;37;NNE;6;48%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, breezy;60;43;Partly sunny;59;38;N;8;45%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;70;56;Sunny;69;58;ENE;12;63%;11%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;89;66;Periods of sun;90;67;WNW;5;23%;28%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;72;58;Sunshine and nice;74;65;NE;10;56%;25%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;94;72;Mostly sunny;94;73;N;7;41%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;70;54;Spotty showers;61;54;NNW;15;73%;86%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;68;ENE;4;63%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;79;A shower in places;92;79;S;7;71%;56%;11

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;72;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;54;NW;8;71%;82%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;86;77;A t-storm around;86;77;SSW;7;76%;72%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;53;43;Showers around;56;49;WSW;9;49%;70%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;86;78;A t-storm around;86;79;SE;4;82%;73%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;82;71;Partly sunny, humid;89;69;SSE;7;65%;63%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;86;72;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;SE;9;68%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Spotty showers;81;74;Partly sunny;87;73;WNW;9;81%;14%;8

Denver, United States;Not as warm;79;45;Cooler;66;43;ESE;7;42%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;SSE;6;74%;73%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;SE;7;59%;5%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;56;41;Inc. clouds;59;54;SW;11;69%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;Sunshine and nice;84;54;NNE;6;23%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;Partly sunny, humid;78;72;ENE;15;83%;44%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;92;78;A morning shower;91;79;SE;8;71%;75%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Sunny and delightful;84;59;NE;9;34%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;89;74;Partly sunny;90;76;E;8;62%;55%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;53;38;Decreasing clouds;51;43;W;15;57%;65%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon downpours;88;76;Showers around;90;77;WSW;8;78%;70%;10

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon showers;87;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;E;7;63%;44%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mainly cloudy;88;77;Partly sunny, humid;87;78;S;10;67%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;91;71;A t-storm in spots;88;72;NE;4;64%;74%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;92;71;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;NNW;8;53%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;80;63;Spotty showers;66;57;NE;12;74%;61%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;Sunny;95;75;ESE;7;51%;11%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;103;84;Warm with sunshine;97;84;S;9;63%;5%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;NNE;9;26%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;Sunny and pleasant;86;53;NNW;5;22%;13%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;92;76;Partly sunny, nice;92;77;WSW;14;59%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A t-storm in spots;82;64;SSW;6;73%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;81;Mostly sunny;103;82;SSW;6;24%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;58;44;Thundershowers;52;38;NW;11;70%;82%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NE;12;62%;45%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;88;72;A t-storm in spots;90;72;WSW;7;59%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSW;6;75%;66%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;97;73;A p.m. shower or two;91;74;E;4;74%;84%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;32;Clearing and mild;59;32;SSE;8;42%;25%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;86;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;SSW;9;81%;87%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;59;Turning sunny;67;59;S;7;75%;6%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;Mostly sunny, warm;88;65;WNW;6;48%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;58;40;Clouds and sun;61;44;SSW;6;58%;1%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;62;Brilliant sunshine;80;62;SSW;5;59%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;71;A t-storm in spots;82;71;WSW;6;75%;55%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;90;61;Mostly sunny;86;61;ESE;5;33%;21%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;80;A t-storm or two;88;81;W;8;70%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;96;74;A morning t-storm;92;77;NNW;4;66%;63%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm around;89;80;WNW;11;72%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;62;41;Clouds and sun;58;38;SSE;8;63%;17%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;56;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;NE;5;54%;44%;10

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;89;78;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;8;68%;65%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, heavy at times;50;40;Spotty showers;51;35;NNW;13;68%;61%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny;84;77;SSW;10;74%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;67;53;Partly sunny;67;54;ENE;11;64%;50%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;59;49;Breezy with rain;59;57;SSE;14;79%;94%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;44;A touch of rain;50;36;NW;14;74%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Partly sunny;90;80;NW;7;71%;32%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;81;55;Some sun, pleasant;81;57;ENE;8;50%;52%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;68;61;Breezy with rain;73;70;S;16;82%;86%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;94;68;Sunshine, very warm;93;65;WNW;8;45%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;55;42;Partly sunny;57;46;WSW;6;80%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;83;67;A little a.m. rain;74;65;NNE;6;76%;81%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;54;32;Partly sunny;55;50;SW;6;62%;78%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;59;47;Rain;62;58;S;11;90%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;79;Partial sunshine;84;79;E;14;71%;55%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NNW;6;83%;79%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;91;76;Showers around;91;76;NE;6;74%;68%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;62;42;Mostly sunny;63;40;E;7;47%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;73;51;Sunshine;69;48;S;10;65%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SW;5;76%;69%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;84;73;Sun and clouds;85;73;SE;15;65%;19%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;95;73;S;6;50%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Periods of sun;56;40;Partly cloudy;55;34;NE;6;45%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with sunshine;72;44;Sunshine, pleasant;71;46;NE;5;60%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;51;Increasing clouds;75;52;SSW;11;41%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;86;66;Sunshine;85;66;S;6;57%;1%;6

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;A morning shower;84;75;ESE;10;71%;52%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;47;39;Morning rain, cloudy;44;40;S;7;78%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;56;45;Showers around;54;45;W;14;67%;93%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;86;71;Mostly sunny;86;71;NE;7;64%;0%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;102;80;Warm with sunshine;105;79;SE;5;11%;13%;9

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;83;58;Cooler with some sun;68;47;NE;5;45%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;57;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;41;NW;15;63%;60%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;71;52;Partly cloudy;73;52;WSW;6;59%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;ENE;5;80%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;Spotty showers;87;77;E;13;75%;85%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;63;A shower or t-storm;77;64;NE;4;89%;86%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;83;52;Some sun, pleasant;79;53;ENE;11;22%;5%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;69;47;Cloudy;71;53;SW;3;47%;9%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;NNE;7;79%;82%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;96;59;Mostly sunny and hot;95;56;NNE;4;39%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;67;50;Mostly sunny;68;51;NNE;7;64%;2%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Sunny and beautiful;75;54;ENE;3;57%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;Clouds and sun;79;70;NE;13;50%;8%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;80;Partly sunny;90;80;ESE;7;66%;67%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;83;40;Lots of sun, cooler;61;34;NNW;10;46%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;86;77;Showers;87;76;ENE;13;75%;84%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;53;38;Periods of sun;55;48;WSW;10;44%;65%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;62;53;Partly sunny;63;51;NNE;9;50%;29%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;86;73;Rain and drizzle;81;75;NE;11;76%;92%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A passing shower;54;43;Showers around;53;48;WNW;18;49%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;Sunny and delightful;82;57;ENE;6;28%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;82;55;Mostly sunny;81;63;NNW;5;55%;14%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;89;64;Sunlit and pleasant;83;64;ESE;6;27%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;91;71;Mostly sunny;87;74;W;7;58%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;89;60;Not as warm;79;48;ENE;5;28%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;80;72;Rain and a t-storm;77;66;NNE;10;81%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;66;59;Showers and t-storms;70;65;SSW;15;93%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;86;74;A t-storm around;84;74;N;10;64%;70%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;87;71;Sunshine and nice;84;69;N;13;57%;61%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;64;34;Mostly cloudy;62;37;ESE;6;50%;18%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny;62;49;Clouds and sun;65;52;NNW;4;65%;6%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;60;43;Partly cloudy;57;36;NW;9;34%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Brief a.m. showers;91;76;NE;4;70%;70%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;54;38;Spotty showers;51;35;NW;12;68%;63%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;55;40;Showers around;55;35;WNW;14;61%;60%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;57;45;Morning showers;53;48;NW;19;71%;75%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;SSW;5;76%;66%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NE;4;36%;5%;5

