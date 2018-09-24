Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 24, 2018
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;84;76;Showers and t-storms;83;76;SW;10;82%;71%;7
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;107;83;Sunny and very warm;104;82;W;11;30%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;95;63;Sunny and very warm;94;65;W;9;28%;0%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;Nice with sunshine;78;65;NE;12;57%;30%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;59;44;Low clouds breaking;60;45;S;5;72%;9%;3
Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;59;48;Sunny intervals;59;42;SSE;9;62%;36%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;89;62;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;SE;6;32%;7%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;56;42;Sunny and warmer;67;43;NW;7;57%;8%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;93;73;A strong t-storm;87;71;N;8;75%;83%;9
Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;Not as warm;76;63;NNE;15;56%;35%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;50;Showers around;57;52;WSW;24;64%;86%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;104;72;Sunny and very warm;105;71;NW;9;15%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;88;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;73;SSW;5;78%;67%;5
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;84;69;ESE;5;72%;78%;9
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SSW;6;70%;63%;11
Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;79;65;Partly sunny;75;65;NE;14;59%;6%;5
Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;73;52;Partly sunny;75;54;SSW;6;42%;8%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing and cooler;63;42;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;NE;8;41%;1%;4
Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;56;40;Low clouds breaking;59;40;WSW;8;43%;4%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;46;Sunny intervals;68;46;SE;7;60%;42%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;89;61;Mostly cloudy;90;59;E;8;39%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with some sun;60;42;Partly cloudy;58;37;NNW;13;50%;0%;3
Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;58;40;Low clouds breaking;59;40;ESE;3;59%;2%;3
Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;85;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;37;NNE;6;48%;2%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, breezy;60;43;Partly sunny;59;38;N;8;45%;2%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;70;56;Sunny;69;58;ENE;12;63%;11%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;89;66;Periods of sun;90;67;WNW;5;23%;28%;13
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;72;58;Sunshine and nice;74;65;NE;10;56%;25%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;94;72;Mostly sunny;94;73;N;7;41%;1%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;70;54;Spotty showers;61;54;NNW;15;73%;86%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;68;ENE;4;63%;73%;10
Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;79;A shower in places;92;79;S;7;71%;56%;11
Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;72;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;54;NW;8;71%;82%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;86;77;A t-storm around;86;77;SSW;7;76%;72%;12
Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;53;43;Showers around;56;49;WSW;9;49%;70%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;86;78;A t-storm around;86;79;SE;4;82%;73%;11
Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;82;71;Partly sunny, humid;89;69;SSE;7;65%;63%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;86;72;Partly sunny, humid;89;72;SE;9;68%;66%;12
Delhi, India;Spotty showers;81;74;Partly sunny;87;73;WNW;9;81%;14%;8
Denver, United States;Not as warm;79;45;Cooler;66;43;ESE;7;42%;44%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;SSE;6;74%;73%;7
Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;SE;7;59%;5%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;56;41;Inc. clouds;59;54;SW;11;69%;44%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;Sunshine and nice;84;54;NNE;6;23%;1%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;Partly sunny, humid;78;72;ENE;15;83%;44%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;92;78;A morning shower;91;79;SE;8;71%;75%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Sunny and delightful;84;59;NE;9;34%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;89;74;Partly sunny;90;76;E;8;62%;55%;9
Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;53;38;Decreasing clouds;51;43;W;15;57%;65%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon downpours;88;76;Showers around;90;77;WSW;8;78%;70%;10
Hong Kong, China;Afternoon showers;87;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;E;7;63%;44%;9
Honolulu, United States;Mainly cloudy;88;77;Partly sunny, humid;87;78;S;10;67%;44%;6
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;91;71;A t-storm in spots;88;72;NE;4;64%;74%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;92;71;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;NNW;8;53%;2%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;80;63;Spotty showers;66;57;NE;12;74%;61%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;Sunny;95;75;ESE;7;51%;11%;12
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;103;84;Warm with sunshine;97;84;S;9;63%;5%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;NNE;9;26%;0%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;Sunny and pleasant;86;53;NNW;5;22%;13%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;92;76;Partly sunny, nice;92;77;WSW;14;59%;0%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A t-storm in spots;82;64;SSW;6;73%;55%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;81;Mostly sunny;103;82;SSW;6;24%;2%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;58;44;Thundershowers;52;38;NW;11;70%;82%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NE;12;62%;45%;10
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;88;72;A t-storm in spots;90;72;WSW;7;59%;55%;11
Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSW;6;75%;66%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;97;73;A p.m. shower or two;91;74;E;4;74%;84%;12
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;32;Clearing and mild;59;32;SSE;8;42%;25%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;86;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;SSW;9;81%;87%;5
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;59;Turning sunny;67;59;S;7;75%;6%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;Mostly sunny, warm;88;65;WNW;6;48%;1%;5
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;58;40;Clouds and sun;61;44;SSW;6;58%;1%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;62;Brilliant sunshine;80;62;SSW;5;59%;0%;6
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;71;A t-storm in spots;82;71;WSW;6;75%;55%;8
Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;90;61;Mostly sunny;86;61;ESE;5;33%;21%;5
Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;80;A t-storm or two;88;81;W;8;70%;92%;5
Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;96;74;A morning t-storm;92;77;NNW;4;66%;63%;8
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm around;89;80;WNW;11;72%;55%;7
Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;62;41;Clouds and sun;58;38;SSE;8;63%;17%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;56;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;NE;5;54%;44%;10
Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;89;78;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;8;68%;65%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Rain, heavy at times;50;40;Spotty showers;51;35;NNW;13;68%;61%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny;84;77;SSW;10;74%;63%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;67;53;Partly sunny;67;54;ENE;11;64%;50%;3
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;59;49;Breezy with rain;59;57;SSE;14;79%;94%;1
Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;44;A touch of rain;50;36;NW;14;74%;87%;1
Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Partly sunny;90;80;NW;7;71%;32%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;81;55;Some sun, pleasant;81;57;ENE;8;50%;52%;9
New York, United States;Inc. clouds;68;61;Breezy with rain;73;70;S;16;82%;86%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;94;68;Sunshine, very warm;93;65;WNW;8;45%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;55;42;Partly sunny;57;46;WSW;6;80%;44%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;83;67;A little a.m. rain;74;65;NNE;6;76%;81%;2
Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;54;32;Partly sunny;55;50;SW;6;62%;78%;2
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;59;47;Rain;62;58;S;11;90%;100%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;79;Partial sunshine;84;79;E;14;71%;55%;11
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NNW;6;83%;79%;3
Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;91;76;Showers around;91;76;NE;6;74%;68%;12
Paris, France;Partly sunny;62;42;Mostly sunny;63;40;E;7;47%;0%;4
Perth, Australia;Not as warm;73;51;Sunshine;69;48;S;10;65%;1%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SW;5;76%;69%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;84;73;Sun and clouds;85;73;SE;15;65%;19%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;95;73;S;6;50%;44%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;Periods of sun;56;40;Partly cloudy;55;34;NE;6;45%;1%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with sunshine;72;44;Sunshine, pleasant;71;46;NE;5;60%;2%;5
Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;51;Increasing clouds;75;52;SSW;11;41%;44%;9
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;86;66;Sunshine;85;66;S;6;57%;1%;6
Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;A morning shower;84;75;ESE;10;71%;52%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;47;39;Morning rain, cloudy;44;40;S;7;78%;92%;1
Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;56;45;Showers around;54;45;W;14;67%;93%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;86;71;Mostly sunny;86;71;NE;7;64%;0%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;102;80;Warm with sunshine;105;79;SE;5;11%;13%;9
Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;83;58;Cooler with some sun;68;47;NE;5;45%;1%;5
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;57;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;41;NW;15;63%;60%;2
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;71;52;Partly cloudy;73;52;WSW;6;59%;1%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;ENE;5;80%;87%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;Spotty showers;87;77;E;13;75%;85%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;63;A shower or t-storm;77;64;NE;4;89%;86%;8
Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;83;52;Some sun, pleasant;79;53;ENE;11;22%;5%;8
Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;69;47;Cloudy;71;53;SW;3;47%;9%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;NNE;7;79%;82%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;96;59;Mostly sunny and hot;95;56;NNE;4;39%;1%;5
Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;67;50;Mostly sunny;68;51;NNE;7;64%;2%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Sunny and beautiful;75;54;ENE;3;57%;1%;5
Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;Clouds and sun;79;70;NE;13;50%;8%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;80;Partly sunny;90;80;ESE;7;66%;67%;13
Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;83;40;Lots of sun, cooler;61;34;NNW;10;46%;2%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;86;77;Showers;87;76;ENE;13;75%;84%;9
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;53;38;Periods of sun;55;48;WSW;10;44%;65%;2
Sydney, Australia;Cooler;62;53;Partly sunny;63;51;NNE;9;50%;29%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;86;73;Rain and drizzle;81;75;NE;11;76%;92%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;A passing shower;54;43;Showers around;53;48;WNW;18;49%;88%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;Sunny and delightful;82;57;ENE;6;28%;0%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;82;55;Mostly sunny;81;63;NNW;5;55%;14%;5
Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;89;64;Sunlit and pleasant;83;64;ESE;6;27%;0%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;91;71;Mostly sunny;87;74;W;7;58%;0%;7
Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;89;60;Not as warm;79;48;ENE;5;28%;0%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;80;72;Rain and a t-storm;77;66;NNE;10;81%;91%;1
Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;66;59;Showers and t-storms;70;65;SSW;15;93%;85%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;86;74;A t-storm around;84;74;N;10;64%;70%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;87;71;Sunshine and nice;84;69;N;13;57%;61%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;64;34;Mostly cloudy;62;37;ESE;6;50%;18%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny;62;49;Clouds and sun;65;52;NNW;4;65%;6%;4
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;60;43;Partly cloudy;57;36;NW;9;34%;0%;3
Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Brief a.m. showers;91;76;NE;4;70%;70%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;54;38;Spotty showers;51;35;NW;12;68%;63%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;55;40;Showers around;55;35;WNW;14;61%;60%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;57;45;Morning showers;53;48;NW;19;71%;75%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;SSW;5;76%;66%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NE;4;36%;5%;5
