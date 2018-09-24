Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;SW;16;82%;71%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;28;Sunny and very warm;40;28;W;18;30%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;35;17;Sunny and very warm;35;18;W;15;28%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;Nice with sunshine;25;19;NE;19;57%;30%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;15;7;Low clouds breaking;16;7;S;9;72%;9%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;15;9;Sunny intervals;15;6;SSE;15;62%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;32;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;SE;10;32%;7%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;13;6;Sunny and warmer;19;6;NW;11;57%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;34;23;A strong t-storm;31;22;N;14;75%;83%;9

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Not as warm;24;17;NNE;24;56%;35%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;10;Showers around;14;11;WSW;38;64%;86%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;40;22;Sunny and very warm;40;22;NW;14;15%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;SSW;9;78%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;ESE;8;72%;78%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSW;10;70%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Partly sunny;24;18;NE;22;59%;6%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;24;12;SSW;9;42%;8%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing and cooler;17;6;Partly sunny, cool;16;4;NE;12;41%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;13;5;Low clouds breaking;15;4;WSW;13;43%;4%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;8;Sunny intervals;20;8;SE;11;60%;42%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;32;16;Mostly cloudy;32;15;E;12;39%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with some sun;16;6;Partly cloudy;14;3;NNW;21;50%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;14;4;Low clouds breaking;15;4;ESE;5;59%;2%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;29;9;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;3;NNE;10;48%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, breezy;16;6;Partly sunny;15;3;N;13;45%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;21;13;Sunny;20;15;ENE;20;63%;11%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;19;Periods of sun;32;19;WNW;8;23%;28%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;22;14;Sunshine and nice;24;18;NE;17;56%;25%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;34;23;N;11;41%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;21;12;Spotty showers;16;12;NNW;23;73%;86%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ENE;6;63%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower in places;33;26;S;11;71%;56%;11

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;22;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;12;NW;13;71%;82%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SSW;11;76%;72%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;12;6;Showers around;13;10;WSW;14;49%;70%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SE;6;82%;73%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;28;21;Partly sunny, humid;32;21;SSE;12;65%;63%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;30;22;Partly sunny, humid;32;22;SE;15;68%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Spotty showers;27;23;Partly sunny;31;23;WNW;15;81%;14%;8

Denver, United States;Not as warm;26;7;Cooler;19;6;ESE;11;42%;44%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSE;10;74%;73%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;SE;11;59%;5%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;14;5;Inc. clouds;15;12;SW;18;69%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;11;Sunshine and nice;29;12;NNE;10;23%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;Partly sunny, humid;26;22;ENE;24;83%;44%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;33;26;A morning shower;33;26;SE;12;71%;75%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and delightful;29;15;NE;14;34%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;E;13;62%;55%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;11;3;Decreasing clouds;11;6;W;24;57%;65%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon downpours;31;24;Showers around;32;25;WSW;13;78%;70%;10

Hong Kong, China;Afternoon showers;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;E;11;63%;44%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mainly cloudy;31;25;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;S;16;67%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;33;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;NE;7;64%;74%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;NNW;12;53%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;26;17;Spotty showers;19;14;NE;19;74%;61%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Sunny;35;24;ESE;11;51%;11%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;39;29;Warm with sunshine;36;29;S;14;63%;5%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;NNE;15;26%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;12;Sunny and pleasant;30;11;NNW;8;22%;13%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;33;25;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;WSW;22;59%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;SSW;10;73%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;27;Mostly sunny;40;28;SSW;9;24%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;15;7;Thundershowers;11;3;NW;18;70%;82%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NE;19;62%;45%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;22;A t-storm in spots;32;22;WSW;11;59%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSW;9;75%;66%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;36;23;A p.m. shower or two;33;23;E;7;74%;84%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;0;Clearing and mild;15;0;SSE;12;42%;25%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;SSW;14;81%;87%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Turning sunny;19;15;S;11;75%;6%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;WNW;10;48%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;15;4;Clouds and sun;16;7;SSW;9;58%;1%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;16;Brilliant sunshine;26;17;SSW;9;59%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;WSW;10;75%;55%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;ESE;8;33%;21%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A t-storm or two;31;27;W;13;70%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;35;24;A morning t-storm;33;25;NNW;7;66%;63%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;27;WNW;17;72%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;16;5;Clouds and sun;14;3;SSE;13;63%;17%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;14;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;NE;8;54%;44%;10

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;13;68%;65%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, heavy at times;10;5;Spotty showers;10;2;NNW;21;68%;61%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;SSW;17;74%;63%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;19;12;ENE;18;64%;50%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;15;9;Breezy with rain;15;14;SSE;23;79%;94%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;7;A touch of rain;10;2;NW;23;74%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;NW;11;71%;32%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;ENE;13;50%;52%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;20;16;Breezy with rain;23;21;S;26;82%;86%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunshine, very warm;34;19;WNW;12;45%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Partly sunny;14;8;WSW;10;80%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;28;19;A little a.m. rain;23;18;NNE;10;76%;81%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;12;0;Partly sunny;13;10;SW;10;62%;78%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;15;8;Rain;17;14;S;18;90%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Partial sunshine;29;26;E;23;71%;55%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNW;10;83%;79%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;33;24;Showers around;33;24;NE;9;74%;68%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;16;5;Mostly sunny;17;4;E;11;47%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;23;11;Sunshine;21;9;S;15;65%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;9;76%;69%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;29;23;Sun and clouds;29;23;SE;24;65%;19%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;S;9;50%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Periods of sun;13;4;Partly cloudy;13;1;NE;10;45%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with sunshine;22;7;Sunshine, pleasant;22;8;NE;8;60%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;11;Increasing clouds;24;11;SSW;18;41%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunshine;29;19;S;10;57%;1%;6

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;16;71%;52%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;8;4;Morning rain, cloudy;7;5;S;11;78%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;13;7;Showers around;12;7;W;23;67%;93%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;NE;11;64%;0%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;39;26;Warm with sunshine;41;26;SE;8;11%;13%;9

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;Cooler with some sun;20;8;NE;9;45%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;14;5;Mostly sunny, breezy;10;5;NW;24;63%;60%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly cloudy;23;11;WSW;10;59%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;80%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;Spotty showers;31;25;E;20;75%;85%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A shower or t-storm;25;18;NE;7;89%;86%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;28;11;Some sun, pleasant;26;11;ENE;18;22%;5%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;20;8;Cloudy;22;12;SW;5;47%;9%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;NNE;11;79%;82%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;36;15;Mostly sunny and hot;35;13;NNE;7;39%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;NNE;11;64%;2%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sunny and beautiful;24;12;ENE;6;57%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Clouds and sun;26;21;NE;21;50%;8%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;32;27;ESE;11;66%;67%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;28;4;Lots of sun, cooler;16;1;NNW;16;46%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;Showers;30;25;ENE;20;75%;84%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;12;3;Periods of sun;13;9;WSW;16;44%;65%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;17;11;Partly sunny;17;10;NNE;15;50%;29%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;30;23;Rain and drizzle;27;24;NE;17;76%;92%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A passing shower;12;6;Showers around;11;9;WNW;28;49%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and delightful;28;14;ENE;9;28%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny;27;17;NNW;9;55%;14%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;Sunlit and pleasant;28;18;ESE;10;27%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;W;11;58%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;32;16;Not as warm;26;9;ENE;8;28%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;27;22;Rain and a t-storm;25;19;NNE;16;81%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;19;15;Showers and t-storms;21;18;SSW;25;93%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;30;23;A t-storm around;29;23;N;16;64%;70%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;30;22;Sunshine and nice;29;20;N;21;57%;61%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;18;1;Mostly cloudy;17;3;ESE;10;50%;18%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny;17;9;Clouds and sun;18;11;NNW;7;65%;6%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;16;6;Partly cloudy;14;2;NW;15;34%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Brief a.m. showers;33;24;NE;7;70%;70%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;12;3;Spotty showers;11;2;NW;20;68%;63%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;13;4;Showers around;13;2;WNW;22;61%;60%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;14;7;Morning showers;12;9;NW;31;71%;75%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;8;76%;66%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;NE;6;36%;5%;5

