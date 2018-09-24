DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Cory Booker isn't being subtle.

With the Iowa caucuses still well over a year away, the New Jersey senator is working overtime to make an impression in Iowa and in other states crucial to the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Booker has secured the keynote speaker role at the marquee fall Democratic Party fundraising banquet in Des Moines on Oct. 6. He'll also headline a Democratic fundraiser later in October in South Carolina, which holds the first primary in the South and is a key test of support among black voters.

The moves are a notable break from other well-known Democrats considering 2020 campaigns. While other top-tier prospects have fostered relationships in Iowa, only Booker has plans for now to be in the state ahead of the November midterm elections.