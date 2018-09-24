FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, comedian and Navy veteran Bill Cosby speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony in Philadelphia. Cosby’s sentenc
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing (all times local):
6:15 a.m.
The woman Bill Cosby is convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting has tweeted a Bible verse about letting go of anger.
Andrea Constand tweeted Ephesians 4:26 early Monday, hours before Cosby's sentencing hearing was to get underway. He could be sentenced to as many as 30 years in prison.
Her tweet was: "Be wrathful, but do not sin; do not let the sun set while you are still angry; do not give the Devil an opportunity."
Cosby could be the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to go to prison after being convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
Prosecutors hope to call some of his other accusers to paint Cosby as a sexual predator deserving of prison.
___
1 a.m.
Bill Cosby is facing the start of a sentencing hearing at which a judge will decide how to punish the 81-year-old trailblazing comedian who preyed on at least one young woman and perhaps many more.
Cosby was the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era and could be the first to go to prison after being convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University athletics employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
At the end of the two-day hearing starting Monday, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O'Neill could sentence Cosby to as many as 30 years in prison or send him home on probation.
The state guidelines for someone like Cosby, with no prior convictions, call for about one to four years behind bars.