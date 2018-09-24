Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) Typhoon Trami has developed into a super typhoon and could start affecting Taiwan on Friday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.



Trami, which was upgraded into a super typhoon at around 2 p.m., was located 1,080 kilometers east-southeast from Taiwan's southernmost tip, bureau data showed. It was moving in a west-northwesterly direction toward Japan's Ryukyu Islands at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour.



There is a chance that Trami will make landfall on Taiwan, but many variables still exist that could affect the storm's path, the bureau said.



Meanwhile, ferry services between Taitung County and Orchid Island will be suspended from noon Tuesday until Friday and services between Taitung and Green Island will be halted from Wednesday to Friday because of the approaching typhoon, according to ferry operators.



Ferry captains will decide whether or not to resume services on Saturday depending on weather conditions, they said.