MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's defense minister says Moscow will send more modern S-300 missile defense systems to Syria following last week's downing of a Russian plane.

Syrian government missile defense systems last week shot down a Russian military plane, killing all 15 people on board. Russia laid the blame squarely on Israel, saying that its fighter jet pushed the Russian aircraft into the line of fire.

Russian officials said Syria's outdated S-200 systems weren't sophisticated enough to identify the Russian plane as a friendly one.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement on Monday that Russia will send newer S-300 missile defense systems to Syria within the next two weeks.

Shoigu said the supply of S-300s to Syria will "calm down some hotheads" whose actions "pose a threat to our troops."