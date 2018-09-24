TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival, animals at Taipei Zoo were treated to a feast of pomelos and specially-made mooncakes on Sept. 24.

Mooncakes were given to members of the big cat family, and to the pandas, while pomelo was given to the zoo's Formosan black bears and gorillas.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most important occasions for Taiwanese people, bringing together family and friends to enjoy barbecues, delicacies, mooncakes and pomelos. The festival, which has a history of over 3,000 years, took place on Sep. 24 this year.

The specially-made mooncakes were made from bamboo leaves, carrots, apple, and grapes. An additional mooncake with a special filling was also made, said Taipei Zoo.

Today was the first time that the gorilla named "Diago," had seen a pomelo, after arriving to Taiwan two years ago. Diago needed some encouragement and direction from the zoo staff before learning how to eat the fruit, said Taipei Zoo.



Gorilla enjoying a pomelo. (CNA image)

Taipei Zoo said the festival feast is part of an effort to improve the animal's behavioral richness, and their menu changes according to seasons.



Video courtesy of Taipei Zoo's Youtube.