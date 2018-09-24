  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/24 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 105 51 .673
y-New York 95 60 .613
Tampa Bay 87 68 .561 17½
Toronto 71 85 .455 34
Baltimore 45 110 .290 59½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 87 68 .561
Minnesota 72 83 .465 15
Detroit 63 93 .404 24½
Chicago 61 94 .394 26
Kansas City 54 102 .346 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 98 57 .632
Oakland 94 62 .603
Seattle 85 70 .548 13
Los Angeles 75 81 .481 23½
Texas 66 89 .426 32

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 13, Texas 0

Oakland 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Houston (Keuchel 11-11) at Toronto (Estrada 7-13), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 8-15) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 19-7) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 7-6) at Seattle (Paxton 11-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (James 1-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2) at Boston (Price 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 12-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Minnesota (Stewart 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 6-3) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.