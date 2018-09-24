  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/24 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 88 68 .564
Philadelphia 78 77 .503
Washington 78 78 .500 10
New York 73 83 .468 15
Miami 62 93 .400 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 91 64 .587
Milwaukee 89 67 .571
St. Louis 87 69 .558
Pittsburgh 78 76 .506 12½
Cincinnati 66 91 .420 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 69 .558
Colorado 85 70 .548
Arizona 79 77 .506 8
San Francisco 72 84 .462 15
San Diego 62 94 .397 25

x-clinched division

___

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2

Colorado 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 0

Monday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-10), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (Anderson 6-9), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Ray 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 12-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 9-11) at St. Louis (Gomber 6-1), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Colorado (Gray 11-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5) at Arizona (Ray 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 4-7) at San Francisco (Stratton 10-10), 10:15 p.m.