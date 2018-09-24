  1. Home
Photo story: Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across Taiwan

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across Taiwan with gatherings featuring barbeques, mooncakes, and pomelo

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/24 14:47
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Taipei City.

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Taipei City. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of Taiwan's most significant occasions was enjoyed by many across Taiwan on Sept. 24, with barbecues, delicacies, and celebrations with friends and family rife.

Mid-Autumn Festival, a festival linked to harvest cycles and moon phases is celebrated in the middle of 8th month in the lunar calendar, which fell on Sep. 24 this year.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated throughout Asia, including in China, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. In Taiwan, barbeques, mooncakes, and pomelo are enjoyed during this time.

To mark the occasion, we have curated some of our best photographs of the festival.


Moon seen from Taiwan. (CNA image)


Outdoor celebrations held at riverside park in Taipei City. (CNA image)


Outdoor celebrations held at riverside park in Taipei City. (CNA image)

Outdoor celebrations held at riverside park in Taipei City. (CNA image)


Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Kinmen County. (CNA image)


Mooncake Festival Dice Game played in Kinmen County. (CNA image)


2018 Daniel Pearl World Music Day was held in Taipei City on Sept. 23, after being rained out last weekend. (CNA image)


President Tsai Ing-wen visited a temple in Yilan County. (CNA image)
Taiwan News wishes you a Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!
Workers in Taiwan should get double pay if they work on Mid-Autumn Festival
Taipei's Maokong Gondola offers week-long Mid-Autumn Festival ride discounts 
Freeway No. 5 to be toll-free Sept. 21, 25 for Moon Festival
New Taipei urges festival goers to take shuttle bus to Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival on Sep 24
