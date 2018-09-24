TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of Taiwan's most significant occasions was enjoyed by many across Taiwan on Sept. 24, with barbecues, delicacies, and celebrations with friends and family rife.

Mid-Autumn Festival, a festival linked to harvest cycles and moon phases is celebrated in the middle of 8th month in the lunar calendar, which fell on Sep. 24 this year.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated throughout Asia, including in China, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. In Taiwan, barbeques, mooncakes, and pomelo are enjoyed during this time.

To mark the occasion, we have curated some of our best photographs of the festival.



Moon seen from Taiwan. (CNA image)



Outdoor celebrations held at riverside park in Taipei City. (CNA image)



Outdoor celebrations held at riverside park in Taipei City. (CNA image)

Outdoor celebrations held at riverside park in Taipei City. (CNA image)



Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Kinmen County. (CNA image)



Mooncake Festival Dice Game played in Kinmen County. (CNA image)



2018 Daniel Pearl World Music Day was held in Taipei City on Sept. 23, after being rained out last weekend. (CNA image)



President Tsai Ing-wen visited a temple in Yilan County. (CNA image)