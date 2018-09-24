  1. Home
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained again

By  Associated Press
2018/09/24 14:11
Police officers detain Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny as he leaves a detention center after a month in jail for an unsanctioned protest ra

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained just after being released from jail.

Navalny's 30 days in jail for staging an unsanctioned protest ran out early Monday. A police officer approached him and took him away just as he came out of a detention center in Moscow to be greeted by supporters and the media.

Navalny has been the driving force behind a recent series of anti-government rallies.

His detention comes amid a wave of popular discontent against a hike in the retirement age, an issue that angered Russians across the political spectrum.