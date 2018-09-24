|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|17
|11
|Detroit
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|14
|9
|Toronto
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Montreal
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|13
|10
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|13
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Florida
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|15
|Ottawa
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|15
|12
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|16
|12
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|3
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|13
|12
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|14
|Columbus
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|9
|20
|New Jersey
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Washington
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|17
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|14
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|8
|Dallas
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|8
|Nashville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|8
|Colorado
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|24
|9
|Edmonton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|21
|14
|Arizona
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|16
|13
|Calgary
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|20
|21
|San Jose
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|9
|Vancouver
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|9
|16
|Los Angeles
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|19
|Anaheim
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 3
Minnesota 7, Colorado 0
Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2
Toronto 3, Buffalo 2
Detroit 4, Boston 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 3, Ottawa 2
Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT
Arizona 6, Anaheim 1
Calgary 5, Vancouver 2
Vegas 5, San Jose 4, SO
|Sunday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 5, Columbus 1
Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 3
|Monday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus vs. Buffalo at Clinton Arena, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.