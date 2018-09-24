BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's interim police chief says a suspect died and an officer was wounded in a shootout in a violence-prone Baltimore district where a "crime suppression initiative" was taking place.

Interim Police Chief Gary Tuggle said at a Sunday night news conference that gunfire erupted just before 6:30 p.m. in a west Baltimore neighborhood.

He said the male officer is a police veteran and his injuries did not appear life-threatening.

He did not release the name of the man who they said shot the officer before being killed.

Tuggle says the shootout began after the officer came upon the suspect. He says police with the crime suppression initiative weren't actively seeking the person who was fatally shot.

Authorities said they were still gathering information on the circumstances of the shooting.