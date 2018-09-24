  1. Home
Trump, at UN, to again confront North Korea's nuclear threat

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/24 12:47
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — As he begins the sequel to his stormy U.N. debut, President Donald Trump will again confront the dangers posed by North Korea's nuclear threat, though its shadow may appear somewhat less ominous than a year ago.

Twelve months after Trump stood at the rostrum of the U.N. General Assembly and derided North Korea's Kim Jong Un as "Rocket Man," the push to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula is a work in progress, although fears of war have given way to dreams of rapprochement.

The president, whose bellicose denunciations of Pyongyang have largely given way to hopeful notes, plans to sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who comes bearing a personal message to Trump from North Korea's Kim after their inter-Korean talks last week.