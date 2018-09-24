FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Doctors, environmental groups and California officials will weigh in on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards at what could be a raucous hearing in a region with some of the nation's worst air pollution.

The daylong session in Fresno on Monday is the first of three events by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to gather public comment on the mileage plan. The proposal would freeze U.S. mileage standards at levels mandated by the Obama administration for 2020 instead of letting them rise to 36 miles per gallon by 2025.

Administration officials say waiving the tougher fuel efficiency requirements would make vehicles more affordable.

Opponents say it would undercut efforts to reduce unhealthy tailpipe emissions that are a significant contributor to climate change.