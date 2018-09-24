  1. Home
2018/09/24 11:47
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 132 508 123 174 .343
JMartinez Bos 145 553 106 182 .329
Altuve Hou 132 515 83 163 .317
Trout LAA 134 456 98 144 .316
Brantley Cle 138 554 86 171 .309
Merrifield KC 152 606 86 184 .304
Segura Sea 138 564 87 171 .303
Castellanos Det 151 597 83 180 .302
Wendle TB 133 465 58 140 .301
MSmith TB 134 452 60 135 .299
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 45; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Betts, Boston, 31.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; NCruz, Seattle, 92; 2 tied at 91.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7.