Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|101
|030—5
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020—2
|8
|1
Snell, Roe (7), Kittredge (8), Stanek (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Borucki, Biagini (8), Fernandez (8), Paulino (9) and Jansen. W_Snell 21-5. L_Borucki 4-5. Sv_Romo (23). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (28), Lowe (6).
___
|Kansas City
|100
|002
|000—3
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|001—2
|6
|0
Keller, McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (9) and Gallagher; Norris, VerHagen (6), Hardy (7), Hall (8) and Greiner. W_Keller 9-6. L_VerHagen 3-3. Sv_W.Peralta (13). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (12).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|004
|010—6
|12
|0
|New York
|300
|000
|000—3
|4
|0
Cobb, Meisinger (5), T.Scott (7), Carroll (8), Givens (9) and Wynns; J.Happ, Cole (6), Kahnle (6), Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez. W_Meisinger 2-0. L_Cole 4-2. Sv_Givens (9). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (6), Beckham 2 (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|000—2
|4
|1
|Houston
|301
|010
|10x—6
|12
|0
Skaggs, Tazawa (3), Bedrosian (4), J.Johnson (5), McGuire (6), Despaigne (7), Jerez (7), Almonte (8) and F.Arcia, Briceno; Morton, Valdez (2), McHugh (8), Harris (9) and Maldonado. W_Valdez 4-1. L_Skaggs 8-9. HRs_Los Angeles, Briceno (4). Houston, Gurriel (13).
___
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Texas
|000
|004
|02x—6
|12
|0
LeBlanc, Vincent (6), Pazos (6), Festa (6), Cook (8) and Freitas; M.Perez, Springs (5), Moore (7), Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Chirinos. W_Springs 1-1. L_LeBlanc 8-5. HRs_Texas, Gallo (39).
___
|Minnesota
|200
|300
|000—5
|9
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000—1
|8
|2
Gibson, Duffey (8), Moya (8), May (8) and Gimenez; Cahill, Kelley (4), Y.Petit (5), Pagan (6), Hendriks (7), Wendelken (9) and Lucroy. W_Gibson 9-13. L_Cahill 6-4. Sv_May (1). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (12). Oakland, Olson (28).
___
|Boston
|101
|010
|000
|00—3
|8
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|300
|000
|01—4
|9
|0
Velazquez, Wright (4), Poyner (5), Cuevas (6), R.Scott (11) and Vazquez; Plutko, Otero (7), Edwards (8), Ramirez (8), Cimber (9), Tomlin (10) and R.Perez, Haase. W_Tomlin 2-5. L_Cuevas 0-2. HRs_Boston, Betts (31).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|312
|000
|000—6
|15
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|0
Hendricks, De La Rosa (8) and Contreras; Rodon, Bummer (3), Burr (5), Gomez (7), Vieira (8) and Castillo. W_Hendricks 13-11. L_Rodon 6-7. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (26).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|2
|Miami
|004
|020
|00x—6
|14
|0
Lorenzen, Romano (5), Wa.Peralta (5), J.Reyes (7), Hughes (8) and Casali; Richards, Kinley (8), Rucinski (9) and Wallach. W_Richards 4-9. L_Lorenzen 3-2. HRs_Miami, Wallach (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|00x—2
|4
|0
Nola, Arano (7), Hunter (8) and Alfaro, Ramos; A.Sanchez, Fried (6), S.Freeman (8), Carle (9) and Flowers. W_A.Sanchez 7-6. L_Nola 16-6. Sv_Carle (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (8). Atlanta, Adams (2).
___
|Milwaukee
|151
|005
|010—13
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|040
|002—
|6
|6
|2
Miley, Knebel (5), Burnes (6), Lyles (7), Albers (9) and Kratz, Pina; Kingham, Ta.Anderson (2), Brault (6), Feliz (6), Neverauskas (8), Burdi (9) and E.Diaz. W_Knebel 3-3. L_Kingham 5-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas (8), Yelich (32), Shaw (31). Pittsburgh, Frazier (10).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|105
|02x—9
|12
|2
Suarez, Black (6), Okert (6), P.Johnson (6), Strickland (7), Kelly (8) and Hundley; Mikolas, Brebbia (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina, Pena. W_Mikolas 17-4. L_Suarez 7-12. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (14). St. Louis, Carpenter (36).
___
|New York
|100
|421
|000—8
|14
|1
|Washington
|003
|000
|030—6
|11
|0
Matz, Gagnon (4), Sewald (6), Zamora (6), D.Smith (7), Blevins (8), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki; Fedde, Suero (4), Solis (5), Cordero (7), J.Rodriguez (8), Glover (9), Collins (9) and Kieboom. W_Gagnon 2-1. L_Suero 3-1. Sv_Swarzak (4). HRs_Washington, Robles (2).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|020
|620
|40x—14
|16
|0
Lucchesi, Wingenter (4), Maton (5), Wick (6), Brewer (7), Makita (7) and Mejia; Ryu, Fields (7), Urias (8) and A.Barnes, Gale. W_Ryu 6-3. L_Lucchesi 8-9. HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (3), Machado (13), Kemp (21).
___
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000—2
|7
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Freeland, Ottavino (8), Oh (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Godley, Bradley (6), Diekman (7), Lopez (8), Bracho (9) and Mathis. W_Freeland 16-7. L_Godley 14-11. Sv_W.Davis (41).