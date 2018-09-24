  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/24 11:17
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52
New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63
Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92
Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55
Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83
Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89
Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday's Games

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22

Miami 28, Oakland 20

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 27, Denver 14

Washington 31, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27

New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37, OT

L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23

Seattle 24, Dallas 13

Chicago 16, Arizona 14

Detroit 26, New England 10

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.