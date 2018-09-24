National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|75
|52
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|57
|77
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|84
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|77
|58
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|49
|50
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|57
|44
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|63
|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|59
|74
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|89
|77
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|97
|51
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|60
|59
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|58
|63
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|92
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|82
|93
|Oakland
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|52
|81
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|44
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|59
|55
|Dallas
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|41
|53
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|62
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|75
|61
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|104
|103
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|85
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|63
|55
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|70
|83
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|59
|72
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|88
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|102
|36
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|65
|64
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|73
|89
|Arizona
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|20
|74
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17
|Sunday's Games
Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6
N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22
Miami 28, Oakland 20
Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6
Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21
Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16
Baltimore 27, Denver 14
Washington 31, Green Bay 17
Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27
New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37, OT
L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23
Seattle 24, Dallas 13
Chicago 16, Arizona 14
Detroit 26, New England 10
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday, Sept. 27
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Carolina
|Monday, Oct. 1
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.