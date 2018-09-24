TAIPEI (CNA) -- Northern and eastern Taiwan can expect heavy rain on Monday due to the effects of northeasterly winds, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



CWB forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said the strengthening northeasterly winds are likely to bring not just rain but also lower temperatures during the day.



The CWB has issued a heavy rain alert for mountainous areas in Taipei and Yilan, and an extremely heavy rain warning for Keelung, New Taipei and Yilan's flatlands.



A heavy rain warning means accumulated rainfall of more than 80mm in 24 hours or more than 40mm in one hour, while extremely heavy rainfall is defined as more than 200mm in 24 hours or more than 100mm in three hours, according to the CWB.



In central and southern Taiwan, sporadic afternoon showers and thundershowers are likely, Cheng said.



Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected to fall to 28-30 degrees Celsius on Monday from around 34 degrees on Sunday, while central and southern Taiwan will see highs of 32-33 degrees, he said.



The CWB is also keeping an eye on Typhoon Trami, which was upgraded from a tropical storm Sunday and was located about 1,200 kilometers east-southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip as of 8 a.m. Monday.



The storm was moving at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour in a west-northwesterly direction, carrying maximum sustained winds of 173 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 209 kph.



Chang said Trami's forward speed is expected to slow down to around 9 kph Monday night and less than 5kph on Tuesday.



Although the typhoon is still far away from Taiwan, he said, coastal areas in southeastern Taiwan, including the Green Island and Orchid Island, and the Hengchun Peninsula, are likely to see high seas on Monday night, he said.



Cheng also warned of strong winds in southern and eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula and outlying Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu islands on Monday.



The CWB cannot yet predict the exact path of the storm but thinks it could move close to Taiwan on Friday, he said.