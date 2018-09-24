  1. Home
Vietnam to hold state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

By  Associated Press
2018/09/24 10:24
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang meets with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Presidential Palace

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam will hold a state funeral and national mourning for President Tran Dai Quang who died last week at age 61.

The Communist Party and government announcement said flags will fly at half-staff and entertainment activities will be canceled during the two-day funeral that starts Wednesday.

Quang will be buried in his home village in northern Ninh Binh province on Thursday.

He died at a military hospital in Hanoi on Friday. State media quoted a government doctor as saying he died due to a rare virus but the reports did not identify it.

A career security officer, Quang rose through the ranks to be Minister of Public Security in 2011 and was elected by the National Assembly as the nation's president in April 2016.