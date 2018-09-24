VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defender Matt Hedges scored on a header in the 87th minute to help FC Dallas beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday.

Santiago Mosquera opened the scoring for FC Dallas (15-6-8) on a header in the 42nd minute.

The Whitecaps (11-11-7) tied it in the 66th minute on Kei Kamara's header.