CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 18th goal of the season and Los Angeles beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Sunday for Dominic Kinnear's first victory as the Galaxy's interim coach.

Los Angeles (11-11-8) snapped an eight-game winless stretch, getting its first win since July 29. Seattle (13-11-5) has lost two straight after a nine-game winning streak.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring in the ninth minute on a penalty kick. The Swede has 15 goals in his last 15 games. Ola Kamara drew the foul leading to first goal and he made it 2-0 in the 40th with an easy tap-in at the far post.

Emmanuel Boateng capped it with a goal in the 52nd by capitalizing on a defensive mistake.

The Galaxy entered with just four goals in the past six series meetings, going 0-3-3. Seattle hadn't allowed multiple goals since June 30th.