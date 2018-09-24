CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Investigators say the pilot was at fault in the crash of a light plane into an Australian shopping mall last year that killed him and his four American passengers.

Pilot Max Quartermain radioed "Mayday" seven times in 10 seconds before the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air B200 plunged into the Direct Factory Outlet mall in the Melbourne suburb of Essendon on Feb. 21, 2017.

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a report on Monday that the pilot did not detect that the plane's rudder trim was in the full nose-left position before takeoff instead of a neutral position.

Quartermain was taking passengers Greg Reynolds De Haven, Russell Munsch, Glenn Garland and John Howard Washburn — who all lived in the Austin, Texas, area — on a golfing trip.