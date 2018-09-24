PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Freeland extended his unbeaten streak to 10 starts, and Colorado beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep than kept the Rockies 1½ games behind St. Louis for the NL's second wild card with one week remaining in the regular season.

Arizona lost for the seventh time in eight games and was eliminated from contention in the NL West and wild-card race. The Diamondbacks led the division entering the final month but are 5-16 in September.

Freeland (16-7) allowed seven hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.84. He is 7-0 since an Aug. 10 loss at St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double in the third and Gerardo Parra had a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Zach Godley (14-11) lost his fourth straight, allowing six hits and three walks in five innings.

Freeland got out of a first-and-third jam in the seventh, retiring Eduardo Escobar on an inning-ending popout. After Adam Ottavino walked a pair of batters with one out in the eighth, Seughwan Oh struck out A.J. Pollock and retired Ketel Marte on a flyout.

Wade Davis got three straight outs for his NL-leading 41st save in 47 chances.

BLACKMON ROLLING

Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a single to shallow center that extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Manager Bud Black didn't announce his starting lineup until 45 minutes before first pitch, waiting to see how All-Star shortstop Trevor Story looked in an on-field workout. Story hit, took ground balls and made strong throws to first base, but Garrett Hampson started at shortstop. Story, who left last Monday's game with a right elbow injury, missed his fifth straight game.

Diamondbacks: RF Steven Souza Jr. left after the fourth inning with lower back spasms.

UP NEXT

Rockies: After going 44-37 on the road, Colorado opens its final homestand with LHP Tyler Anderson (6-9) scheduled to face Philadelphia and Zach Eflin (11-7) on Monday.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (6-2) is scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, who go with star LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-5., 2.45). Ray has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts.

