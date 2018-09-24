Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 101 030—5 5 1 Toronto 000 000 020—2 8 1

Snell, Roe (7), Kittredge (8), Stanek (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Borucki, Biagini (8), Fernandez (8), Paulino (9) and Jansen. W_Snell 21-5. L_Borucki 4-5. Sv_Romo (23). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (28), Lowe (6).

___

Kansas City 100 002 000—3 10 0 Detroit 000 100 001—2 6 0

Keller, McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (9) and Gallagher; Norris, VerHagen (6), Hardy (7), Hall (8) and Greiner. W_Keller 9-6. L_VerHagen 3-3. Sv_W.Peralta (13). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (12).

___

Baltimore 010 004 010—6 12 0 New York 300 000 000—3 4 0

Cobb, Meisinger (5), Scott (7), Carroll (8), Givens (9) and Wynns; J.Happ, Cole (6), Kahnle (6), Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez. W_Meisinger 2-0. L_Cole 4-2. Sv_Givens (9). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (6), Beckham 2 (12).

___

Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 4 1 Houston 301 010 10x—6 12 0

Skaggs, Tazawa (3), Bedrosian (4), J.Johnson (5), McGuire (6), Despaigne (7), Jerez (7), Almonte (8) and F.Arcia, Briceno; Morton, Valdez (2), McHugh (8), Harris (9) and Maldonado. W_Valdez 4-1. L_Skaggs 8-9. HRs_Los Angeles, Briceno (4). Houston, Gurriel (13).

___

Seattle 001 000 000—1 6 0 Texas 000 004 02x—6 12 0

LeBlanc, Vincent (6), Pazos (6), Festa (6), Cook (8) and Freitas; M.Perez, Springs (5), Moore (7), Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Chirinos. W_Springs 1-1. L_LeBlanc 8-5. HRs_Texas, Gallo (39).

___

Minnesota 200 300 000—5 9 0 Oakland 010 000 000—1 8 2

Gibson, Duffey (8), Moya (8), May (8) and Gimenez; Cahill, Kelley (4), Y.Petit (5), Pagan (6), Hendriks (7), Wendelken (9) and Lucroy. W_Gibson 9-13. L_Cahill 6-4. Sv_May (1). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (12). Oakland, Olson (28).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 312 000 000—6 15 0 Chicago 000 010 000—1 4 0

Hendricks, De La Rosa (8) and Contreras; Rodon, Bummer (3), Burr (5), Gomez (7), Vieira (8) and Castillo. W_Hendricks 13-11. L_Rodon 6-7. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (26).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 4 2 Miami 004 020 00x—6 14 0

Lorenzen, Romano (5), Wa.Peralta (5), J.Reyes (7), Hughes (8) and Casali; Richards, Kinley (8), Rucinski (9) and Wallach. W_Richards 4-9. L_Lorenzen 3-2. HRs_Miami, Wallach (1).

___

Philadelphia 001 000 000—1 6 1 Atlanta 010 010 00x—2 4 0

Nola, Arano (7), Hunter (8) and Alfaro, Ramos; A.Sanchez, Fried (6), S.Freeman (8), Carle (9) and Flowers. W_A.Sanchez 7-6. L_Nola 16-6. Sv_Carle (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (8). Atlanta, Adams (2).

___

Milwaukee 151 005 010—13 12 1 Pittsburgh 000 040 002— 6 6 2

Miley, Knebel (5), Burnes (6), Lyles (7), Albers (9) and Kratz, Pina; Kingham, Ta.Anderson (2), Brault (6), Feliz (6), Neverauskas (8), Burdi (9) and E.Diaz. W_Knebel 3-3. L_Kingham 5-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas (8), Yelich (32), Shaw (31). Pittsburgh, Frazier (10).

___

San Francisco 000 000 200—2 5 0 St. Louis 010 105 02x—9 12 2

Suarez, Black (6), Okert (6), P.Johnson (6), Strickland (7), Kelly (8) and Hundley; Mikolas, Brebbia (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina, Pena. W_Mikolas 17-4. L_Suarez 7-12. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (14). St. Louis, Carpenter (36).

___

New York 100 421 000—8 14 1 Washington 003 000 030—6 11 0

Matz, Gagnon (4), Sewald (6), Zamora (6), D.Smith (7), Blevins (8), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki; Fedde, Suero (4), Solis (5), Cordero (7), J.Rodriguez (8), Glover (9), Collins (9) and Kieboom. W_Gagnon 2-1. L_Suero 3-1. Sv_Swarzak (4). HRs_Washington, Robles (2).

___

San Diego 000 000 000— 0 5 0 Los Angeles 020 620 40x—14 16 0

Lucchesi, Wingenter (4), Maton (5), Wick (6), Brewer (7), Makita (7) and Mejia; Ryu, Fields (7), Urias (8) and Barnes, Gale. W_Ryu 6-3. L_Lucchesi 8-9. HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (3), Machado (13), Kemp (21).

___

Colorado 001 010 000—2 7 1 Arizona 000 000 000—0 7 0

Freeland, Ottavino (8), Oh (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Godley, Bradley (6), Diekman (7), Lopez (8), Bracho (9) and Mathis. W_Freeland 16-7. L_Godley 14-11. Sv_W.Davis (41).