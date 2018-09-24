Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih declared victory in Maldives' presidential election after results reported by independent newspaper website mihaaru.com suggested he had an unassailable lead over strongman President Abdulla Yameen.

In his victory speech, Soli described the win as a "moment of happiness, hope and history."

"I call on Yameen to respect the will of the people and bring about a peaceful, smooth transfer of power," said Solih. "The message is loud and clear. People want justice and stability and we will ensure accountability."

Election watchdog Transparency Maldives also tweeted a statement on the vote, saying: "Based on our quick count, we are confident to announce that Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won the 2018 presidential election."

Contentious vote

If the electoral commission confirms the result, Solih's victory would be a major upset victory after polls had largely predicted Yameen to win.

Yameen's government jailed many of its rivals, including the president's half brother Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who once served as president as well.

More than a quarter of a million people were eligible to vote out of the island-nation's population of around 400,000. Some cast their vote because they wanted to see change.

"I am voting to revert a mistake I made in 2013," Nazima Hassan told Reuters news agency. "I am voting to free President Maumoon Gayoom."

Read more: 'Maldives government selling oil to North Korea'

'Peaceful transfer of power'

An electoral commission spokesman refused to comment on the results, according to local media. The commission is expected to announce provisional results by Monday morning.

ls/msh (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.