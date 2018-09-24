  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/24 05:41
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 131 502 121 170 .339
JMartinez Bos 145 553 106 182 .329
Altuve Hou 132 515 83 163 .317
Trout LAA 134 456 98 144 .316
Brantley Cle 137 549 85 170 .310
Merrifield KC 152 606 86 184 .304
Segura Sea 137 560 87 170 .304
Castellanos Det 151 597 83 180 .302
Wendle TB 133 465 58 140 .301
MSmith TB 134 452 60 135 .299
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 45; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; NCruz, Seattle, 92; Haniger, Seattle, 91.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7.