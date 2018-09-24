Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|101
|030—5
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020—2
|8
|1
Snell, Roe (7), Kittredge (8), Stanek (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Borucki, Biagini (8), Fernandez (8), Paulino (9) and Jansen. W_Snell 21-5. L_Borucki 4-5. Sv_Romo (23). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (28), Lowe (6).
|Kansas City
|100
|002
|000—3
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|001—2
|6
|0
Keller, McCarthy (8), Wi.Peralta (9) and Gallagher; Norris, VerHagen (6), Hardy (7), Hall (8) and Greiner. W_Keller 9-6. L_VerHagen 3-3. Sv_Wi.Peralta (13). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (12).
|Baltimore
|010
|004
|010—6
|12
|0
|New York
|300
|000
|000—3
|4
|0
Cobb, Meisinger (5), Scott (7), Carroll (8), Givens (9) and Wynns; Happ, Cole (6), Kahnle (6), Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez. W_Meisinger 2-0. L_Cole 4-2. Sv_Givens (9). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (6), Beckham 2 (12).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|2
|Miami
|004
|020
|00x—6
|14
|0
Lorenzen, Romano (5), Wa.Peralta (5), J.Reyes (7), Hughes (8) and Casali; Richards, Kinley (8), Rucinski (9) and Wallach. W_Richards 4-9. L_Lorenzen 3-2. HRs_Miami, Wallach (1).
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|00x—2
|4
|0
Nola, Arano (7), Hunter (8) and Alfaro, Ramos; A.Sanchez, Fried (6), S.Freeman (8), Carle (9) and Flowers. W_A.Sanchez 7-6. L_Nola 16-6. Sv_Carle (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (8). Atlanta, Adams (2).