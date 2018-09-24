  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/24 04:45
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 101 030—5 5 1
Toronto 000 000 020—2 8 1

Snell, Roe (7), Kittredge (8), Stanek (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Borucki, Biagini (8), Fernandez (8), Paulino (9) and Jansen. W_Snell 21-5. L_Borucki 4-5. Sv_Romo (23). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (28), Lowe (6).

___

Kansas City 100 002 000—3 10 0
Detroit 000 100 001—2 6 0

Keller, McCarthy (8), Wi.Peralta (9) and Gallagher; Norris, VerHagen (6), Hardy (7), Hall (8) and Greiner. W_Keller 9-6. L_VerHagen 3-3. Sv_Wi.Peralta (13). HRs_Kansas City, Mondesi (12).

___

Baltimore 010 004 010—6 12 0
New York 300 000 000—3 4 0

Cobb, Meisinger (5), Scott (7), Carroll (8), Givens (9) and Wynns; Happ, Cole (6), Kahnle (6), Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez. W_Meisinger 2-0. L_Cole 4-2. Sv_Givens (9). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (6), Beckham 2 (12).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 4 2
Miami 004 020 00x—6 14 0

Lorenzen, Romano (5), Wa.Peralta (5), J.Reyes (7), Hughes (8) and Casali; Richards, Kinley (8), Rucinski (9) and Wallach. W_Richards 4-9. L_Lorenzen 3-2. HRs_Miami, Wallach (1).

___

Philadelphia 001 000 000—1 6 1
Atlanta 010 010 00x—2 4 0

Nola, Arano (7), Hunter (8) and Alfaro, Ramos; A.Sanchez, Fried (6), S.Freeman (8), Carle (9) and Flowers. W_A.Sanchez 7-6. L_Nola 16-6. Sv_Carle (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (8). Atlanta, Adams (2).