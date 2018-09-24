|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|131
|502
|121
|170
|.339
|JMartinez Bos
|145
|553
|106
|182
|.329
|Altuve Hou
|131
|511
|82
|162
|.317
|Trout LAA
|134
|456
|98
|144
|.316
|Brantley Cle
|137
|549
|85
|170
|.310
|Merrifield KC
|152
|606
|86
|184
|.304
|Segura Sea
|137
|560
|87
|170
|.304
|Castellanos Det
|151
|597
|83
|180
|.302
|Wendle TB
|133
|465
|58
|140
|.301
|MSmith TB
|134
|452
|60
|135
|.299
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 45; JMartinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; NCruz, Seattle, 92; Haniger, Seattle, 91.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Price, Boston, 15-7.