BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on a standoff in Germany's governing coalition over the future of the country's domestic intelligence chief (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

German media are reporting that leaders of the country's governing coalition are moving toward a deal to defuse a dispute on the future of the country's domestic intelligence chief.

The center-left Social Democrats want Hans-Georg Maassen removed as head of the BfV spy agency for appearing to downplay recent violence against migrants, but conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has stood by him.

An initial deal last week to remove Maassen from the BfV but make him a deputy interior minister, a promotion with a hefty pay rise, prompted such a backlash that Social Democrat leader Andrea Nahles called for its renegotiation.

News agency dpa reported Sunday, citing unidentified coalition sources, that Maassen will instead become a "special representative" at Seehofer's ministry without a salary increase.

____

10 a.m.

On Friday, Social Democrat leader Andrea Nahles asked Merkel and Seehofer to renegotiate the deal. Merkel said she wanted a solution over the weekend, and the three leaders are expected to seek one on Sunday.