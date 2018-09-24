ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three journalists have been released from custody following a complaint against them by Greece's defense minister.

The publisher, editor-in-chief and political editor of daily paper "Fileleftheros" (Liberal) had voluntarily turned themselves in Saturday after Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said an article in the paper's Friday edition had defamed him.

The article alleged large-scale mismanagement of European Union funds provided to improve the living conditions for thousands of migrants and said Kammenos was connected to some businessmen who received funding.

The prosecutor decided Sunday to investigate whether the minister had been defamed. He could have released the three journalists pending a trial date or even prolonged their detention. But he decided against pressing immediate charges.