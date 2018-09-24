BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/24 00:47
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 5 4 1 0 10 2 13
Atletico Tucuman 5 3 2 0 10 5 11
Huracan 6 3 2 1 8 3 11
Boca Juniors 5 3 1 1 5 2 10
Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
Defensa y Justicia 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
Santa Fe 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
Aldosivi 5 3 0 2 5 4 9
Rosario Central 5 3 0 2 4 3 9
Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 5 7 8
Banfield 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
River Plate 5 1 4 0 5 2 7
Belgrano 5 1 4 0 3 2 7
San Lorenzo 6 1 4 1 9 9 7
Talleres 6 2 1 3 5 5 7
Gimnasia 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
Independiente 5 1 3 1 8 6 6
Argentinos Jrs 6 1 3 2 2 2 6
Colon 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
Tigre 6 1 3 2 8 11 6
Newell's 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
San Martin 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
San Martin de T. 5 0 3 2 2 5 3
Lanus 6 0 2 4 4 10 2
Patronato Parana 6 0 1 5 2 10 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Friday, Sept. 21

San Lorenzo 3, Patronato Parana 2

Saturday, Sept. 22

Colon 3, Godoy Cruz 1

Newell's 2, Lanus 0

Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT

Banfield 1, Independiente 1

Sunday, Sept. 23

San Martin de T. 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Tigre 0, Huracan 2

San Martin vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate 2045 GMT

Monday, Sept. 24

Aldosivi vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Santa Fe 2300 GMT