BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|2
|13
|Atletico Tucuman
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|11
|Huracan
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|11
|Boca Juniors
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|5
|10
|Defensa y Justicia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Santa Fe
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|3
|9
|Aldosivi
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|Rosario Central
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|Velez Sarsfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|7
|8
|Banfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|River Plate
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Belgrano
|5
|1
|4
|0
|3
|2
|7
|San Lorenzo
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|9
|7
|Talleres
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|5
|7
|Gimnasia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|7
|Independiente
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|6
|6
|Argentinos Jrs
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Colon
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|6
|Tigre
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|11
|6
|Newell's
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|San Martin
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|5
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|San Martin de T.
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Lanus
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|10
|2
|Patronato Parana
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Friday, Sept. 21
San Lorenzo 3, Patronato Parana 2
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Colon 3, Godoy Cruz 1
Newell's 2, Lanus 0
Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT
Banfield 1, Independiente 1
|Sunday, Sept. 23
San Martin de T. 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
Tigre 0, Huracan 2
San Martin vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate 2045 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 24
Aldosivi vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Santa Fe 2300 GMT