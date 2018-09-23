  1. Home
The Latest: Pope visits ex-KGB headquarters in Lithuania

By  Associated Press
2018/09/23 23:53
Pope Francis stops for a moment of prayer during his visit to the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Sept. 22,

People wait for the arrival of Pope Francis, outside the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Po

Pope Francis pays a visit to the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Francis began his second d

Pope Francis spreads incence on the alter during an open-air Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tr

Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for a Mass at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to L

A woman prays as they wait for Pope Francis to arrive to celebrate a Mass in Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Franci

Faithful gather to follow Pope Francis' celebrating Holy Mass at the Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on

Faithful gather to follow Pope Francis' celebrating Holy Mass at the Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on

People pray as they wait for Pope Francis to arrive to celebrate a Mass in Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis

A woman prays as they wait for Pope Francis to arrive to celebrate a Mass in Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Franci

Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for a Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to Lithu

Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for a Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to Lithu

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to Lithuanians who suffered

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to Lithuanians who suffered

Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for a Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to Lithu

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate mass, at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to Lithuanians w

People wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate mass, at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Me

Faithful wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate mass, at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew

A woman prays as she waits for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate mass, at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP

A woman holds a Lithuasnian flag as she waits for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate mass, at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, S

Faithful gather to follow Pope Francis' celebrating Holy Mass at the Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on

Pope Francis delivers his message as he celebrates Mass at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis paid tribute Sunda

Pope Francis, center, celebrates Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis paid tribute Sunday to Lithuanians who s

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis paid tribute Sunday to Lithuanians who suffered a

Pope Francis arrives in his pope-mobile to celebrate an open-air Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is payin

Pope Francis is seen on a giant screen at left, as he celebrates an open-air Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Fran

Pope Francis, right, arrives to celebrate Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to Lithuanian

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Francis is paying tribute to Lithuanians who suffered

Pope Francis, left with back to camera, blesses an image of the Virgin Mary during a Mass at Santakos Park, in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 20

KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis' trip to the three Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Pope Francis has warned Lithuanians not to forget the suffering of past generations and stay alert to future threats as he visited a museum dedicated to the atrocities committed during a half-century of Soviet and Nazi occupation.

Francis denounced the "unrestrained ambition" of Lithuania's past rulers and prayed for future ones to resist "the spiritual sickness that remains a constant temptation for us as a people."

Francis spoke after visiting the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, located in a former KGB headquarters where Lithuanians were detained, tortured and executed.

He also marked the 75th anniversary Sunday of the liquidation of the Vilnius Ghetto, when the final Jewish residents were executed or sent off to concentration camps.

___

11:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is warning against a rebirth of the "pernicious" anti-Semitic sentiments that fueled the Holocaust as he marked the annual remembrance for Lithuania's centuries-old Jewish community that was nearly extinguished during World War II.

Francis spoke at a Mass on Sunday that marked the 75th anniversary of the final destruction of the Ghetto in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital which had been known for centuries as the "Jerusalem of the North" for its importance to Jewish thought and politics.

He warned against the temptation to desire primacy and domination over others. He prayed for the gift of discernment "to detect in time any new seeds of that pernicious attitude, any whiff of it that can taint the heart of generations."

Historical revisionism is a hot topic in Lithuania, where ordinary Lithuanians executed Jews alongside the Nazi occupiers, wiping out the Jewish population of the capital of Vilnius during the war.

___

9 a.m.

Pope Francis has paid tribute to Lithuanians who suffered and died during Soviet and Nazi occupations on the day the country remembers the near-extermination of its centuries-old Jewish community during the Holocaust.

Francis began his second day in the Baltics in Lithuania's second city, Kaunas, where an estimated 3,000 Jews survived out of a community of 37,000 during the 1941-1944 Nazi occupation.

During Mass in Santakos Park, Francis honored both Jewish victims of Nazi-era executions and the Lithuanians who were deported to Siberian gulags or were tortured and oppressed at home during five decades of Soviet occupation.

He denounced those who debate who was more virtuous in the past and fail to address the tasks of the present — an apparent reference to historic revisionism. The issue is acute in Lithuania, where ordinary Lithuanians executed Jews alongside the Nazi occupiers, wiping out the Jewish population of the capital of Vilnius.