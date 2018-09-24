Voters in the northeastern Swiss canton of St. Gallen on Sunday overwhelmingly approved a new law that would see facial coverings such as the burqa banned in public, with two-thirds casting a ballot in favor of the legislation under the Swiss system of direct democracy.

One other Swiss canton, that of Italian-speaking Ticino in the south, introduced a similar law two years ago.

The law was approved against the will of the regional St. Gallen government, which will now be obliged to implement the result. The outcome is valid despite just 36-percent turnout at the referendum.

The Swiss Federal Cabinet initially wanted to leave decisions on whether to introduce legislation against full-face coverings up to the individual cantons. However, it will now likely hold a national referendum on the issue next year after activists from the populist right-wing Swiss People's party last year collected the more than 100,000 signatures needed to trigger one.

'Burqa ban'

The text of the new law stipulates that "any person who renders themselves unrecognizable by covering their face in a public space and thus endangers public security or social and religious peace will be fined."

The law is seen as mostly targeting the burqa and the niqab, garments worn by some Muslim women including veils that more or less completely cover the face for reasons of perceived modesty.

The question of whether women should be allowed to wear such garments in public has caused heated debate across Europe, with countries including Austria, France and Denmark already banning the clothing.

Some countries have partial bans in place, including Germany, where it is banned in the southeastern state of Bavaria and not permitted in other states while driving.

Instrument

of oppression?

Critics of such garments say that they are a symbol of the oppression of women.

But Switzerland's largest Islamic organization, the Islamic Central Council, has recommended that women continue to wear full-face veils and says it will consider legal action if it feels the law has been improperly applied.

Although a majority of Switzerland's population identifies as Christian, the number of Muslims there has grown in recent years, with immigrants from the former Yugoslavia making up a large proportion of the 5 percent of people adhering to the religion who now live in the country.

