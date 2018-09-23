BLADENBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence (all times local):

11 a.m.

Forecasters say Subtropical Storm Leslie has formed in the north Atlantic, far from land.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday morning that Leslie is expected to be short-lived. Leslie is about 1,145 miles (1,840 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores and has winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm is moving 3 mph (5 kph), and little motion is expected in the next two days.

Farther southeast, Tropical Storm Kirk is moving quickly west across the eastern Atlantic and is expected to pick up speed in the next few days. Forecasters say Kirk is about 545 miles (875 kilometers) southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is moving west at 21 mph (34 kph). Forecasters think the storm will move even faster though Tuesday.

Kirk is expected to strengthen for a few days and then weaken toward the end of the week.

___

10:45 a.m.

Images on social media show masses of dead fish left on a North Carolina road after floodwaters from Hurricane Florence receded.

State Department of Transportation road maintenance supervisor Jeff Garrett posted photos Saturday of the animals scattered on Interstate 40.

The Penderlea Fire Department posted similar photos and video of firefighters using a hose to wash the carcasses off the pavement.

More than a week after Florence hit, travel remains difficult in the eastern part of the state.

___

9 a.m.

Officials say counties in eastern North Carolina continue to see major flooding more than a week after Hurricane Florence made landfall.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday that nine of the state's river gauges are at major flood stage and four others are at moderate stage. The Cape Fear river is expected to crest Sunday and remain at flood stage through early next week.

Parts of Interstates 95 and 40 will remain underwater for another week or more.

Emergency management officials said residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed will begin moving into hotel rooms next week.

South Carolina also has ordered more evacuations as rivers continue to rise in the aftermath of a storm that has claimed at least 43 lives.

___

For the latest on Hurricane Florence, visit https://www.apnews.com/tag/Hurricanes