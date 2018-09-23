WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexually assaulting her decades ago (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says Brett Kavanaugh's accuser deserves a fair hearing to determine whether her allegations of sexual assault are "serious" enough to vote down his Supreme Court nomination.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, acknowledged that lawmakers will "probably not" be able to know the truth of Christine Blasey Ford's decades-old allegation that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a house party when they were teenagers.

Durbin indicated that Democrats are likely to ask about Kavanaugh's drinking history because Ford has alleged Kavanaugh was "stumbling drunk" when it happened.

Durbin told ABC's "This Week" that some Republicans "reached out to Democratic senators and assured them that they are looking to this as kind of a determination as to how their final vote" on Kavanaugh is cast.

___

1:20 a.m.

Talks are set to continue on tentative agreement for a Thursday hearing for Brett Kavanaugh's accuser to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her decades ago.

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford and representatives of the committee came to the tentative agreement late Saturday. Kavanaugh also is set to appear at the hearing.

Some details, such as the order of their testimony, are being negotiated, and talks are expected to continue Sunday.