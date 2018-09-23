LONDON (AP) — West Ham ended Chelsea's perfect start to the Premier League season as the London clubs played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Chelsea had recorded five wins in its first five games but, after a tiring trip to Greece midweek to play in the Europa League, Maurizio Sarri's team never really got going against an energetic and organized opponent.

And the Hammers looked more likely to find a winner for much of the game, with Chelsea 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga — the world's most expensive goalkeeper — forced into the best save of the match, and Andriy Yarmolenko missing a simple chance late on for West Ham.

Chelsea improved as the game went on but Alvaro Morata wasted its best chance, firing straight at Lukasz Fabianski soon after coming off the bench.

