3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor is jailed in US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/23 22:31
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop, in Austin, Te

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say the owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D printed guns is back in the U.S. after being arrested in Taiwan.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 30-year-old Cody Wilson was booked into Harris County Jail in Houston early Sunday. He is being held on $150,000 bond and it isn't clear if he has an attorney yet.

Wilson is accused of having sex with an underage girl and paying her $500 afterward. He was arrested Friday in Taiwan. Police say he flew there after a friend of the 16-year-old girl told him that the police were investigating the accusation that he had sex with the girl.

Wilson owns Austin-based Defense Distributed, which was selling designs to make 3D-printable guns.