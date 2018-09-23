|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|105
|50
|.677
|—
|y-New York
|95
|59
|.617
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|86
|68
|.558
|18½
|Toronto
|71
|84
|.458
|34
|Baltimore
|44
|110
|.286
|60½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|68
|.558
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|83
|.461
|15
|Detroit
|63
|92
|.406
|23½
|Chicago
|61
|93
|.396
|25
|Kansas City
|53
|102
|.342
|33½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|97
|57
|.630
|—
|Oakland
|94
|61
|.606
|3½
|Seattle
|85
|69
|.552
|12
|Los Angeles
|75
|80
|.484
|22½
|Texas
|65
|89
|.422
|32
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 13, Texas 0
Oakland 3, Minnesota 2
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Houston (Valdez 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 8-15) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 19-7) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.