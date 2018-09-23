WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Chelsea looks to extend its 100 percent start to the Premier League to six games by beating West Ham in a London derby, while Arsenal hosts Everton in the other game. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1800 GMT. Plus separate reports on both games.

BOX--JOSHUA-FUTURE

LONDON — No sooner had Anthony Joshua brutally di(AP) — spatched another pretender to his heavyweight titles than attention turned to who the British fighter would face next as he seeks to clean up boxing's most glamorous division. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 688 words, photos.

GLF--TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

ATLANTA — A year after Tiger Woods was still recovering from a fourth back surgery, he takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Tour Championship in a bid for his first victory in more than five years. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 2300 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Wissam Ben Yedder hits a first-half hat trick to lead Sevilla to a 6-2 rout at Levante in the Spanish league on Sunday. Later, Barcelona hosts Girona seeking a fifth win in as many rounds of the Spanish league, while Valencia visits Villarreal and Real Betis hosts Athletic Bilbao. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1630 GMT; 500 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Cristian Ronaldo will be looking to bounce back from his miweek red card when Juventus visits Frosinone in Serie A. Napoli visits Torino in one of the five earlier matches. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1500 GMT.

SOC--SCHALKE-MCKENNIE

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie's injury is not as bad as initially feared but the club says the American will be out for some time with a "severe muscle contusion with bleeding" his lower left leg. SENT: 155 words.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain looks to bounce back from its 3-2 defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League midweek when it travels to Rennes aiming to stay perfect in the French league. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words. By 1630 GMT.

CRI--PAKISTAN-INDIA TOSS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in an Asia Cup match against India on Sunday. Both teams have won their opening Super Four stage matches. The winner today is almost guaranteed to secure a place in the final. SENT: 171 words, photo.

TEN--LAVER CUP

CHICAGO — Team Europe takes a 7-5 lead over Team World into the Laver Cup final, which wraps up with one doubles and three singles. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos.

BKL--WORLD CUP-CHINA-US

TENERIFE, Spain — The U.S. will try and continue to build chemistry on the court as it faces China in its second game at the World Cup. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. Game tips at 1700 GMT. UPCOMING: 600 words.

ALSO:

— BKL--WOMEN'S WORLD CUP DAY 2-THE LATEST — The Latest: Nurse's huge run helps Canada beat South Korea. SENT: 415 words - will be updated.

— SOC--WCUP-COACHES' DEBRIEF — Loew: Germany lacking greed, passion at World Cup in Russia. SENT: 128 words, photo.

— SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-US — Real Madrid president against Liga plan to play game in US. SENT: 159 words.

— MOT--ARAGON GP — Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP after Lorenzo crashes out. SENT: 117 words, photos.

— TEN--KOREA OPEN — Kiki Bertens wins Korea Open in 3 sets over Ajla Tomljanovic. SENT: 252 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.