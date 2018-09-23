  1. Home
61 year old Taiwanese man wins ‘most beautiful bay’ swimming race

Chu Ming-chuan won the 5000m open water swim by a mere 0.08 seconds

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/23 20:39

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 61 year old Taiwanese man Chu Ming-chuan (朱明全) won the men's 5000m open water swim during the "2018 Most Beautiful Bay Carnival" by the minute margin of 0.08 seconds in Penghu County (澎湖縣) on Sept. 23, reported CNA.

Chu, a Penghu native, won the men's title, while Liao Wan-hui (廖婉惠) from Keelung City (基隆市) won the women’s title.

The swimming race was put on during the Most Beautiful Bay Carnival, which convenes with the 14th World Congress of the Most Beautiful Bays, a congress that aims to protect the ecology and natural heritage of bays worldwide.

The Most Beautiful Bays Club was established in 1997, and Penghu County became a member in 2012. The club currently has 41 members.  

The first cross-Penghu swim was put on in 2003, and has become an annual event ever since.

A total of 474 people entered this year's race, which ran from a bay in Xiyu Township (西嶼鄉) to a bay in Magong City (馬公市). The youngest competitor was 10 years old, while the oldest was 80.

The Penghu County Government has capitalized on hosting the World Congress of the Most Beautiful Bays, by using the event as a major tourism push, reported Taiwan News.

Chu completed the swim in a time of 1:45:27, while Liao finished in 2:16:02.


Chu Ming-chuan (CNA image).


Liao Wan-hui (CNA image).
Penghu County
Most Beautiful Bays in the World
swimming

