Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;SW;15;81%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;41;31;Sunny and hot;42;30;NE;13;29%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;Sunny and very warm;35;18;WNW;11;29%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;29;19;Plenty of sunshine;27;21;ENE;17;64%;6%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cool with rain;12;8;Spotty showers;14;6;NW;25;66%;64%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Periods of rain;15;9;S;22;75%;85%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Mostly cloudy;31;18;E;10;22%;31%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;14;6;Clouds and sun;14;6;SW;11;70%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;36;24;Clouds and sun, hot;34;23;NE;14;54%;86%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and less humid;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;SW;11;49%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;12;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;W;23;62%;82%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Sunny and very warm;40;22;WNW;14;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SW;7;84%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;N;7;71%;78%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;S;9;74%;75%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;28;20;A t-storm in spots;26;18;E;17;78%;73%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;23;11;S;9;38%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;26;15;A little a.m. rain;18;6;WNW;16;72%;55%;4

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;14;7;Spotty showers;13;5;NW;28;51%;60%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;19;8;Rather cloudy;19;7;ESE;11;62%;39%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;17;Nice with sunshine;31;16;E;12;48%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;18;9;Windy with some sun;16;7;NW;36;52%;11%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;12;6;Sun and clouds;15;4;N;12;64%;27%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun and nice;25;14;A little p.m. rain;30;9;NE;24;53%;66%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;20;10;Partly sunny, breezy;16;6;NW;24;53%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;23;13;Turning out cloudy;22;14;E;12;48%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;33;18;Partly sunny;33;18;WNW;7;24%;9%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Partial sunshine;23;13;NNW;9;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunny;35;22;NNE;13;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;10;Sunshine;20;12;SSW;14;72%;25%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;Partly sunny;28;20;SSE;7;62%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;S;12;71%;49%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;16;Inc. clouds;23;19;S;14;72%;66%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;SE;11;78%;86%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;14;8;Spotty showers;12;6;NNW;16;58%;84%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;31;26;Mostly cloudy;30;26;NW;12;78%;10%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;24;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;S;7;81%;42%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;32;21;A morning t-storm;30;22;SE;13;77%;69%;12

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Couple of t-storms;28;23;WSW;19;94%;67%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;13;A t-storm in spots;26;8;WNW;10;29%;55%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSW;10;70%;85%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;SE;12;57%;30%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny;13;3;Clouds and sun;13;5;SW;11;65%;9%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Sunny and nice;28;12;N;10;26%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;ENE;15;71%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;SSE;7;63%;24%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;NE;13;35%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;23;Periods of sun;32;24;E;11;64%;44%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;14;4;Partly sunny;12;3;NNW;17;66%;33%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;SSW;9;77%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Heavy showers;31;25;Afternoon showers;30;26;E;9;77%;91%;8

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;30;24;Mostly cloudy;31;25;ESE;15;60%;30%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;33;22;Partly sunny;31;22;N;8;63%;44%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;Sunny and humid;33;21;NNW;11;60%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;25;18;Plenty of sun;27;18;NW;10;69%;8%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;NNE;12;50%;9%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;29;Sunshine and warm;37;29;WNW;15;51%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;12;Partial sunshine;29;13;NNE;11;30%;2%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;NNW;8;27%;2%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;35;26;Partly sunny;34;25;WSW;18;57%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;WSW;11;73%;52%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;28;Mostly sunny;40;28;S;11;23%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cooler;17;10;Morning rain;16;6;WNW;31;68%;90%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;17;64%;48%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;22;Variable cloudiness;31;22;WSW;11;65%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SSW;9;74%;75%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;7;71%;53%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;0;A t-storm in spots;13;0;NNE;12;57%;71%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;23;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;12;80%;72%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;13;76%;8%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;N;10;53%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Rain this morning;12;5;Partly sunny;15;5;E;11;60%;2%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;28;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;SSW;9;64%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;22;Decreasing clouds;28;22;WSW;10;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;34;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;NE;9;43%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;30;27;A downpour;31;26;WSW;12;70%;92%;6

Manaus, Brazil;More sun than clouds;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;S;8;62%;70%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;26;W;12;71%;55%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;13;6;Partly sunny;15;4;SSE;15;56%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NNE;8;52%;55%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;A morning shower;32;26;ENE;13;66%;74%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;16;8;Rain, heavy at times;11;4;NW;24;85%;92%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;A passing shower;29;25;SSW;15;73%;75%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;21;12;Partly sunny;20;13;E;12;56%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;16;5;Partly sunny;15;9;ESE;10;47%;24%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with rain;13;7;Afternoon rain;14;7;SE;14;71%;92%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;26;WNW;10;74%;63%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;26;11;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;E;14;46%;55%;14

New York, United States;Rain, not as warm;19;14;Inc. clouds;20;16;ENE;14;67%;70%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;WNW;10;44%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;14;7;A little p.m. rain;11;5;WSW;10;83%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;28;18;A shower in places;28;19;N;9;64%;75%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;12;0;NW;8;43%;5%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;16;5;Partly sunny;15;8;E;20;54%;77%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;Mostly sunny, nice;29;26;ESE;22;72%;2%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;9;83%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;Brief showers;33;24;ENE;10;73%;75%;9

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;21;6;Partly sunny;16;6;NE;11;46%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;S;13;70%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;8;75%;71%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;SSE;26;68%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;E;9;52%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A severe t-storm;20;7;Cooler;14;5;WNW;25;58%;58%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;NW;11;54%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;A p.m. shower or two;23;11;NE;17;41%;66%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;SSW;10;50%;1%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;24;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;ESE;16;66%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;7;5;A little p.m. rain;8;5;SW;31;73%;92%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;16;7;Spotty showers;14;8;NNW;12;73%;85%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;Sunny;32;21;NE;10;60%;0%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Sunny and very warm;41;26;SE;9;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;ENE;10;63%;66%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;14;8;A morning shower;12;6;NNW;10;70%;48%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;22;11;WSW;10;57%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;ENE;8;80%;80%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A shower in spots;30;26;ESE;19;70%;75%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;N;7;95%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sun, some clouds;28;12;ENE;17;21%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;21;8;Cloudy;20;10;SSW;6;50%;23%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;9;77%;65%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;14;Mostly sunny and hot;34;15;NNE;7;49%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;NNE;10;65%;2%;3

Seoul, South Korea;More sun than clouds;25;13;Plenty of sunshine;22;10;NW;10;51%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;NE;20;52%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;33;25;Partly sunny;33;26;SSE;13;66%;39%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;28;12;Clouds and sun;29;7;WNW;14;51%;22%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;Spotty showers;30;25;E;19;77%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine, a shower;14;5;Partly sunny;11;4;NNW;16;47%;12%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;20;12;Cooler;16;11;SSE;24;57%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Rain and drizzle;28;24;ENE;15;84%;93%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;14;8;A passing shower;12;7;NNW;20;65%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;NNE;11;29%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;25;15;Mostly sunny;27;15;ENE;18;52%;16%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;WNW;9;22%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;22;N;12;58%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;Clouds and sun;32;16;ENE;7;50%;44%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;26;21;A passing shower;28;22;S;12;70%;80%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;12;Decreasing clouds;19;15;SSE;31;77%;97%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;30;23;Clouds and sun;29;24;NW;15;65%;27%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;WNW;24;59%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;14;-2;Partly sunny;16;2;ESE;10;46%;17%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;15;8;Mostly sunny;17;10;NE;6;63%;4%;4

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;20;9;Partly sunny;16;7;NW;25;46%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;A t-storm around;32;24;S;7;72%;80%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;15;7;Showers around;12;3;NNW;21;86%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;15;6;Spotty showers;13;4;WNW;32;73%;72%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;13;9;Clouds and sun;16;8;NNW;22;76%;81%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;SSW;8;76%;65%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;11;Sunny and nice;26;10;ENE;7;36%;2%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather