Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;84;75;A t-storm around;83;75;SW;9;81%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;106;87;Sunny and hot;108;85;NE;8;29%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;Sunny and very warm;94;64;WNW;7;29%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;83;67;Plenty of sunshine;81;70;ENE;11;64%;6%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cool with rain;54;47;Spotty showers;58;44;NW;15;66%;64%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;61;48;Periods of rain;59;48;S;14;75%;85%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;89;63;Mostly cloudy;88;65;E;6;22%;31%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;56;43;Clouds and sun;57;44;SW;7;70%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;98;75;Clouds and sun, hot;94;73;NE;9;54%;86%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny and less humid;88;65;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;SW;7;49%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;62;53;A shower in the p.m.;61;51;W;14;62%;82%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;105;73;Sunny and very warm;104;72;WNW;9;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;88;73;Showers and t-storms;85;74;SW;5;84%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;A t-storm in spots;84;69;N;5;71%;78%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;96;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;S;6;74%;75%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;82;68;A t-storm in spots;79;64;E;10;78%;73%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny;73;52;S;6;38%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;79;58;A little a.m. rain;64;42;WNW;10;72%;55%;4

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;56;44;Spotty showers;56;40;NW;17;51%;60%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;67;46;Rather cloudy;67;45;ESE;7;62%;39%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;62;Nice with sunshine;88;61;E;8;48%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;64;49;Windy with some sun;61;44;NW;22;52%;11%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;54;44;Sun and clouds;58;39;N;7;64%;27%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun and nice;78;56;A little p.m. rain;85;48;NE;15;53%;66%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;68;51;Partly sunny, breezy;62;43;NW;15;53%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;73;56;Turning out cloudy;71;58;E;8;48%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;91;65;Partly sunny;91;65;WNW;5;24%;9%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;Partial sunshine;74;56;NNW;5;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;71;Sunny;94;72;NNE;8;38%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;66;51;Sunshine;69;53;SSW;8;72%;25%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;Partly sunny;82;68;SSE;4;62%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;80;A t-storm around;92;79;S;7;71%;49%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunny and pleasant;70;60;Inc. clouds;73;66;S;8;72%;66%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;91;77;A shower in the p.m.;85;77;SE;7;78%;86%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;58;46;Spotty showers;53;42;NNW;10;58%;84%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;88;78;Mostly cloudy;86;78;NW;8;78%;10%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;75;69;A t-storm in spots;83;71;S;5;81%;42%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;90;69;A morning t-storm;86;72;SE;8;77%;69%;12

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;88;72;Couple of t-storms;82;73;WSW;12;94%;67%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;88;56;A t-storm in spots;79;47;WNW;6;29%;55%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSW;6;70%;85%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;Mostly sunny, nice;92;71;SE;7;57%;30%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny;55;37;Clouds and sun;56;41;SW;7;65%;9%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;Sunny and nice;83;53;N;6;26%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;80;72;Mostly sunny, nice;80;73;ENE;9;71%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;93;77;Mostly sunny, warm;92;78;SSE;5;63%;24%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;82;53;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;NE;8;35%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;74;Periods of sun;89;75;E;7;64%;44%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;56;40;Partly sunny;53;38;NNW;11;66%;33%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;85;77;Mostly cloudy;90;77;SSW;6;77%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Heavy showers;88;78;Afternoon showers;87;78;E;6;77%;91%;8

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;87;76;Mostly cloudy;88;77;ESE;9;60%;30%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;91;71;Partly sunny;87;71;N;5;63%;44%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;90;69;Sunny and humid;91;70;NNW;7;60%;2%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;77;64;Plenty of sun;81;64;NW;6;69%;8%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;74;Mostly sunny;96;74;NNE;7;50%;9%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;101;84;Sunshine and warm;98;84;WNW;10;51%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;81;54;Partial sunshine;84;55;NNE;7;30%;2%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;86;54;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;NNW;5;27%;2%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;95;79;Partly sunny;93;78;WSW;11;57%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A t-storm in spots;83;65;WSW;7;73%;52%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;82;Mostly sunny;103;82;S;7;23%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cooler;63;49;Morning rain;60;43;WNW;19;68%;90%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;ENE;11;64%;48%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;71;Variable cloudiness;89;72;WSW;7;65%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;95;79;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;SSW;6;74%;75%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;5;71%;53%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;59;31;A t-storm in spots;56;32;NNE;8;57%;71%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;74;A t-storm around;85;77;SW;8;80%;72%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;66;59;Partly sunny;66;59;S;8;76%;8%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;N;6;53%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Rain this morning;54;41;Partly sunny;58;40;E;7;60%;2%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;82;62;Mostly sunny;80;61;SSW;6;64%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;72;Decreasing clouds;82;72;WSW;6;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;93;66;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;NE;6;43%;1%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;85;81;A downpour;88;80;WSW;8;70%;92%;6

Manaus, Brazil;More sun than clouds;94;78;A t-storm around;94;77;S;5;62%;70%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;90;79;W;8;71%;55%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;56;42;Partly sunny;60;40;SSE;9;56%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A t-storm in spots;75;57;NNE;5;52%;55%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;A morning shower;89;79;ENE;8;66%;74%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;60;47;Rain, heavy at times;52;40;NW;15;85%;92%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;A passing shower;84;77;SSW;10;73%;75%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;70;53;Partly sunny;68;55;E;7;56%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;61;41;Partly sunny;59;48;ESE;6;47%;24%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with rain;56;45;Afternoon rain;57;45;SE;9;71%;92%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Some sun, a t-storm;89;79;WNW;6;74%;63%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;79;52;Some sun, pleasant;81;57;E;9;46%;55%;14

New York, United States;Rain, not as warm;66;58;Inc. clouds;68;61;ENE;8;67%;70%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;94;67;Sunny and very warm;94;67;WNW;6;44%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;57;45;A little p.m. rain;53;40;WSW;6;83%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;82;65;A shower in places;82;67;N;6;64%;75%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;57;38;Partly sunny;54;31;NW;5;43%;5%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;60;40;Partly sunny;59;46;E;12;54%;77%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;78;Mostly sunny, nice;84;78;ESE;13;72%;2%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;6;83%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;92;76;Brief showers;91;76;ENE;6;73%;75%;9

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;70;43;Partly sunny;61;42;NE;7;46%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;53;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;S;8;70%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SW;5;75%;71%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, breezy;84;71;Partly sunny;85;72;SSE;16;68%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;A t-storm in spots;94;74;E;5;52%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A severe t-storm;68;44;Cooler;57;41;WNW;16;58%;58%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;NW;7;54%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;74;51;A p.m. shower or two;74;51;NE;10;41%;66%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;86;65;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;SSW;6;50%;1%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;75;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;ESE;10;66%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;45;41;A little p.m. rain;46;41;SW;19;73%;92%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;60;45;Spotty showers;57;46;NNW;8;73%;85%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;85;69;Sunny;89;71;NE;6;60%;0%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;78;Sunny and very warm;107;79;SE;6;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;ENE;6;63%;66%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;56;47;A morning shower;54;42;NNW;6;70%;48%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;66;51;Partly sunny;72;52;WSW;6;57%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;77;65;ENE;5;80%;80%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;79;A shower in spots;87;79;ESE;12;70%;75%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A t-storm in spots;77;64;N;4;95%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;83;52;Sun, some clouds;82;54;ENE;11;21%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;69;46;Cloudy;69;49;SSW;4;50%;23%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNE;6;77%;65%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;89;57;Mostly sunny and hot;94;58;NNE;4;49%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;65;51;Partly sunny;66;50;NNE;6;65%;2%;3

Seoul, South Korea;More sun than clouds;77;56;Plenty of sunshine;71;50;NW;6;51%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;82;73;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;NE;13;52%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;91;78;Partly sunny;91;79;SSE;8;66%;39%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;83;54;Clouds and sun;84;44;WNW;9;51%;22%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;77;Spotty showers;86;77;E;12;77%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine, a shower;57;41;Partly sunny;53;39;NNW;10;47%;12%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;68;54;Cooler;61;51;SSE;15;57%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Rain and drizzle;82;76;ENE;9;84%;93%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;57;46;A passing shower;54;44;NNW;12;65%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;82;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;NNE;7;29%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;77;59;Mostly sunny;80;58;ENE;11;52%;16%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;87;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;63;WNW;6;22%;2%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;88;73;Sunny and nice;88;72;N;7;58%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;Clouds and sun;89;60;ENE;4;50%;44%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;79;71;A passing shower;82;72;S;7;70%;80%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;66;53;Decreasing clouds;66;58;SSE;19;77%;97%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;86;73;Clouds and sun;85;74;NW;10;65%;27%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;71;Mostly sunny;87;71;WNW;15;59%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;57;29;Partly sunny;61;35;ESE;6;46%;17%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;59;47;Mostly sunny;63;50;NE;4;63%;4%;4

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;67;49;Partly sunny;61;44;NW;16;46%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;A t-storm around;90;75;S;5;72%;80%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;58;45;Showers around;53;38;NNW;13;86%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;59;43;Spotty showers;56;39;WNW;20;73%;72%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;55;49;Clouds and sun;60;46;NNW;14;76%;81%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A thunderstorm;91;77;SSW;5;76%;65%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;80;52;Sunny and nice;78;51;ENE;4;36%;2%;5

