TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 7 year old male giraffe named "Hsiao-shun" (宵順) died at Wanpi World Safari Zoo (頑皮世界野生動物園) in Tainan City (臺南市) on Sept. 23, reported CNA.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, and was confirmed by the zoo during the evening on Sept. 23.

Hsiao-shun was the sixth child born to Chu-chung (菊忠) and Chang-hsiao (長宵) at Taipei Zoo. Hsiao-shun was transferred to Wanpi World Safari Zoo in 2013 as part of a Taiwan-wide breeding and conservation program.

The giraffe was observed by zoo visitors as falling over, spitting out food, then lying motionless on the ground. Some visitors took photos and videos, quickly posting the footage online, reports said.

The giraffe was examined by a veterinarian and was pronounced dead. An investigation into the cause of death has begun.

Hsiao-shun was comfortable and accustomed to Wanpi World Safari Zoo, and the most-recent health check revealed the giraffe was healthy, reported CNA.

Due to the sudden nature of the incident, and due to the biology of large animals, the cause of death needs time to be clarified, Tsai Hsien-shao (曹先紹), Taipei Zoo spokesman told Yahoo News.