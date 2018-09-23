KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis' trip to the three Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is warning against a rebirth of the "pernicious" anti-Semitic sentiments that fueled the Holocaust as he marked the annual remembrance for Lithuania's centuries-old Jewish community that was nearly extinguished during World War II.

Francis spoke at a Mass on Sunday that marked the 75th anniversary of the final destruction of the Ghetto in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital which had been known for centuries as the "Jerusalem of the North" for its importance to Jewish thought and politics.

He warned against the temptation to desire primacy and domination over others. He prayed for the gift of discernment "to detect in time any new seeds of that pernicious attitude, any whiff of it that can taint the heart of generations."

Historical revisionism is a hot topic in Lithuania, where ordinary Lithuanians executed Jews alongside the Nazi occupiers, wiping out the Jewish population of the capital of Vilnius during the war.

