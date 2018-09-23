TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The annual "Taiwan for U.N." (台灣加入聯合國大遊行) rally was held in New York City, U.S. on Sept. 23, with around 500 protestors calling for Taiwan to join the United Nations (U.N.), as well as "keep Taiwan free," reported CNA.

Participants waved a host of flags in support of Taiwan, with slogans including "UN: don't leave Taiwan behind," "keep Taiwan free" and "UN global goals: Taiwan can help."

The annual rally comes after the 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly opened on Sept. 18, which will run until Sept. 25.

The march went via Times Square, Central Station, and the Chrysler Building. Participants were heard shouting "keep Taiwan free," "UN for Taiwan," and "Taiwan is Taiwan," reported CNA.



(CNA image)

Flags of the "Team Taiwan" petition for a referendum in favor of Taiwan competing under "Taiwan" instead of "Chinese Taipei" at the 2020 Olympics were also flown.

The march was headed by Member of the Legislative Yuan for the New Power Party, Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), and Members of the Legislative Yuan for the Democratic Progressive Party, Mary Chen (陳曼麗), Lily Lee (李麗芬), and Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀).

Hsu told CNA he hopes that Taiwan can one day join the U.N. and enjoy independence.

Hsu said that Taiwan's exclusion from the U.N. is at odds with the intergovernmental organization's purpose and values.

Hsu added China has spared no effort to restrict Taiwan's international space, reported CNA.

Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, Lily Hsu (徐儷文) said it is a long-term goal for Taiwan to participate in the U.N., and added that Taiwan would be a good partner of the international community and help achieve the U.N.'s goals, reported CNA.

Simultaneous demonstrations were held in Boston and Washington D.C.