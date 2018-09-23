TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- The 2018 Tua-Tiu-Tiann International Festival of Arts (TTTIFA) with a theme of the Roaring Twenties will feature performance art, installations, exhibitions and a 1920s costume parade. It will kick off from Oct. 1 and continue to Oct. 30 in the Datong district of Taipei.



live performance in Tua-Tiu-Tiann district (photo by TTTIFA)

Every October since 2015 in the Tua-Tiu-Tiann aree of Taipei, Bookstore 1920s, Thinkers’ Theatre and the Chiang Wei-shui Cultural (蔣渭水) Foundation have held the TTTIFA.

TTTIFA aims to bring cross-cultural cooperation and international artists altogether in order to create multidisciplinary works. This year, there are 4 main categories of activities which are feature performances, lectures, open-air performances and the 1920s costume parade.



1920s costume parade on 2015 (photo by TTTIFA)

This year, “Roaring Twenties” is the theme. The idea originated from the Japanese word "Kyousou" which can be translated into "roaring," according to the official organization.

"Kyousou can be interpreted as madness and disturbance, but we interpret this word as creativity. As the spirit of the 'Roaring Twenties' tapped into a reactionary energy to challenge traditional norms and spark social change, we look forward to what will emerge during the 2020s." said the organizer Xun-Jen, Lin (林珣甄).



(photo by TTTIFA)

Enjoy the feature performances of artists from 7 countries: Romania, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan. Some other the items at the festival are an interactive sound exhibition, and a big scale installation.

To make the event more meaningful, Romanian artist, Dainel Nicolae Djamo, and Filipino artist, Leeroy New, will work with students from a local high shool and an elementary school. Together they will come up with creative artwork.



interactive sound exhibition (photo by TTTIFA)



Dainel Nicolae Djamo (photo by TTTIFA)





Leeroy New (photo by TTTIFA)

The Time Machine Theater- 1920s Costume Parade is also a highlight of the festival. Jazz lovers and people nostalgic for the era can put on old fashion clothes from the 20's, such as cheongsam for women and Tang suit for men. The parade starts from Yongle Market Plaza on Oct. 14.

TTTIFA has not only beautified the local area of Tua-Tiu-Tiann district, with the help of artists, but people have also been reconceptualizing the environment to try and infuse it with more energy and ideas. For more information please go to the official website or Facebook.



live performance (photo by TTTIFA)



open-air performances (photo by TTTIFA)