  1. Home
  2. Environment

Trami intensifies into typhoon, may affect Taiwan next week

Trami developed into a typhoon on Sept. 23 and is expected to influence Taiwan’s weather on Sept. 28-29

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/23 14:20
Typhoon Trami predicted path. (CWB image)

Typhoon Trami predicted path. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tropical storm Trami (潭美), which is currently situated to the southeast of Taiwan in the Philippine Sea, developed into a typhoon on Sept. 23, and has potential to affect Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) predicts.

Typhoon Trami is likely to influence Taiwan's weather on Sept. 28-29, and the precise path of the typhoon is uncertain, according to CWB.

The typhoon was situated 1,700 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's most southern point, and is moving on a northwest course at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour, the CWB said at 8.00 a.m. today.

The U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command also expects Trami to continue on a northwest course towards southern Taiwan, but it is too earlier to tell if the typhoon will directly pass over Taiwan.

As Trami moves closer to Taiwan, the CWB predicts the weather will sour towards the end of the upcoming work week, and rain will be increasingly expected.

Typhoon Trami will bring rough swells and unpredictable waves to Taiwan's southeast coast and outlying islands in the area from Sept. 24. The CWB advises people to cancel all water-based activities.

In the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut, a woman was killed after being swept out to sea off the coast of Yilan County on Sept. 14, amid a sea warning.

Typhoon Trami is the first tropical storm of autumn, and 24th for the season.
Typhoon Trami
Trami
typhoon
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan registers lowest average summer temperature in 10 years
Taiwan registers lowest average summer temperature in 10 years
2018/09/21 17:21
Tropical Storm Trami could pose threat to Taiwan
Tropical Storm Trami could pose threat to Taiwan
2018/09/21 14:14
Osaka’s Kansai International Airport to return to normal services Friday
Osaka’s Kansai International Airport to return to normal services Friday
2018/09/20 20:27
Photo of the Day: Tough commute in Hong Kong after Mangkhut
Photo of the Day: Tough commute in Hong Kong after Mangkhut
2018/09/18 15:55
Mercury climbs to 37.4 degrees in Taipei City
Mercury climbs to 37.4 degrees in Taipei City
2018/09/18 15:34