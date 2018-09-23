All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 5 4 0 1 9 17 11 Toronto 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 Detroit 3 3 0 0 6 11 7 Montreal 4 3 1 0 6 13 10 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 12 11 Florida 4 2 2 0 4 12 15 Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 15 12 Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 16 12 Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 15 3 Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 11 9 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 10 14 Columbus 4 1 3 0 2 8 15 New Jersey 3 0 2 1 1 4 9 Washington 4 0 3 1 1 6 17 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 3 2 0 1 5 11 8 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 7 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 11 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 8 10 Minnesota 4 1 3 0 2 11 8 Colorado 2 0 2 0 0 1 12 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 19 5 Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 18 9 Arizona 4 3 1 0 6 16 13 Calgary 6 2 2 2 6 20 21 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 11 4 Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 Los Angeles 4 0 3 1 1 10 19 Anaheim 3 0 3 0 0 5 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Carolina 5, Washington 1

Chicago 5, Ottawa 2

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 1

St. Louis 3, Columbus 0

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 3

Minnesota 7, Colorado 0

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Toronto 3, Buffalo 2

Detroit 4, Boston 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT

Arizona 6, Anaheim 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus vs. Buffalo at Clinton Arena, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.