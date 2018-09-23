Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|1
|Toronto
|000
|300
|02x—5
|10
|0
Glasnow, Kolarek (7), Stanek (7), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; Pannone, Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and McGuire, D.Jansen. W_Pannone 4-1. L_Glasnow 2-7. Sv_Giles (24). HRs_Tampa Bay, Sucre (1), Pham (6). Toronto, Tellez (3).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|000
|00—2
|12
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|01—3
|7
|1
Hess, M.Castro (6), T.Scott (8), Givens (9), Fry (11) and Joseph, Wynns; Lynn, Green (6), Chapman (7), Betances (8), Britton (9), Holder (10), Kahnle (11) and G.Sanchez. W_Kahnle 2-0. L_Fry 0-2. HRs_New York, Voit (11), Hicks (26).
___
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|011—4
|6
|0
|Detroit
|101
|100
|02x—5
|12
|0
Junis, Newberry (7), Hammel (8) and Viloria; Zimmermann, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Jimenez 5-4. L_Hammel 3-14. Sv_Greene (31). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (12), Perez (27). Detroit, Mahtook (9).
___
|Boston
|001
|100
|020
|00—4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|021
|100
|000
|01—5
|12
|1
Porcello, R.Scott (6), B.Johnson (7), Kelly (10), Pomeranz (11) and Swihart; Clevinger, O.Perez (6), A.Miller (7), Hand (8), Edwards (9), Olson (10) and Gomes. W_Olson 2-1. L_Pomeranz 2-6. HRs_Boston, Swihart (2), Devers (19).
___
|Seattle
|000
|031
|153—13
|16
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
Gonzales, Vincent (7), Duke (8), Grimm (9) and Zunino; Minor, Claudio (5), Pelham (7), Colon (8), Curtis (8), Butler (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Gonzales 13-9. L_Minor 12-8. HRs_Seattle, Gordon (3), Zunino (20), Cano (9).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|050—
|5
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|100
|09x—10
|12
|2
Barria, Bedrosian (6), Alvarez (6), H.Robles (7), J.Anderson (8), Buttrey (8), Parker (8) and Briceno, J.Hudson; Verlander, Pressly (7), Rondon (8), J.Smith (8), McHugh (8), R.Osuna (9) and B.McCann, Maldonado. W_McHugh 6-2. L_Buttrey 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (38). Houston, Altuve (13).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|200
|030
|003—8
|9
|1
|Chicago
|101
|010
|000—3
|8
|1
Lester, Edwards Jr. (6), Chavez (7), Wilson (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras; Giolito, Frare (7), I.Hamilton (8), Scahill (9), J.Gomez (9) and K.Smith. W_Lester 17-6. L_Giolito 10-12. HRs_Chicago, Baez (34). Chicago, Anderson (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030—3
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|220
|000
|01x—5
|6
|0
Arrieta, De Los Santos (3), Loup (5), L.Garcia (6), Rios (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (8) and Ramos; Foltynewicz, Biddle (8), Brach (8), Venters (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 12-10. L_Arrieta 10-10. Sv_Vizcaino (16).
___
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|300
|0—4
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|011
|000
|200
|1—5
|8
|4
D.Rodriguez, Dyson (7), Watson (8), Black (9), Melancon (10) and A.Garcia, Hundley; Wainwright, D.Hudson (7), C.Martinez (9) and Molina. W_C.Martinez 8-6. L_Melancon 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (9), Molina (19).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Washington
|002
|003
|10x—6
|7
|0
Oswalt, Blevins (6), Bashlor (7), T.Peterson (8) and Plawecki; Voth, Grace (6), J.Miller (7), Cordero (8), A.Williams (9) and Wieters. W_Voth 1-1. L_Oswalt 3-3. HRs_Washington, Wieters (7), Turner (18).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|2
|Miami
|000
|203
|00x—5
|7
|0
DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Romano (6), Stephens (7), Wisler (8) and Barnhart; J.Urena, J.Garcia (6), Wittgren (7), Conley (9), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Urena 8-12. L_DeSclafani 7-7. Sv_Steckenrider (5). HRs_Cincinnati, Guerrero (1). Miami, Dean (4).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|01x—3
|10
|1
Davies, Woodruff (5), Cedeno (6), T.Williams (6), Soria (7), Jennings (8), J.Barnes (8) and Kratz; T.Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_T.Williams 14-9. L_Davies 2-7. Sv_Vazquez (36).
___
|Colorado
|004
|000
|001—5
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
Senzatela, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Corbin, Delgado (4), Sherfy (6), Bracho (7), Chafin (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila. W_Senzatela 6-6. L_Corbin 11-7. HRs_Arizona, Pollock (19).
___
|San Diego
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|105
|001
|00x—7
|9
|0
Nix, M.Diaz (3), Wieck (5), Brewer (7), Perdomo (8) and Hedges; Hill, Wood (8), Fields (8), Y.Garcia (9), Cingrani (9), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Hill 10-5. L_Nix 2-4. Sv_K.Jansen (37). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (25). Los Angeles, Machado (12), Pederson (24), Grandal (24).